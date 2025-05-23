Fresh Goods Friday 758: The Big Jim Edition Fresh GoodsNews by Ben Haworth May 23, 2025

It’s a Bank Holiday in the UK next Monday. So don’t go to work if you don’t have to. Try to ride your bike (as if you need to be told that). On with the Freshies!

But before the shiny new stuff, watch this amazing grainy old stuff…

Please ride responsibly. Hic.

Specialized Mountain Bike Tyres

Price : £40.00 (Air Trak), £50.00 (Butcher Grid Trail), £55.00 (Butcher/Eliminator Grid Gravity),

: £40.00 (Air Trak), £50.00 (Butcher Grid Trail), £55.00 (Butcher/Eliminator Grid Gravity), From: Specialized

The Butcher and the Eliminator are established names (they come as standard issue on pretty much all Specialized MTBs and eMTBs) but the Air Trak is new to us. Weighing about as much as a tyre insert (not really but still…) the 585g Air Trak 29×2.35in is apparently Specialized’s “Lightest and Fastest Hardpack XC Tire”. As well as a decent paperweilght the Air Trak is designed for “ultimate XC speed on hardpack, Air Trak delivers. Its fast-rolling tread cluster and high-speed center T5 compound ensure unmatched straight-line velocity, while grippier T7 compound on the sides delivers traction to maintain cornering speed.”

Restrap Roll Top Canister Bag

Price : £74.99

: £74.99 From: Restrap

Just when you think we can’t possibly cram any more bikepacking luggage into Fresh Goods Friday, we have just done so. New from Restrap’s latest bar bag range, this is the Roll Top Canister Bag. Four litre capacity. 275g weight. Waterproof. Camlock bar attachment. Fidlock magnetic closure. External mesh pockets. Loop for LED light. Quick-stowing shoulder strap. Handmade in Yorkshire, Principality of The United Kingdom.

Trail Bloom Ladies MTB jersey

Price : £45.00

: £45.00 From: Trail Bloom

Trail Bloom is a new name to us. Seems pretty decent kit from first inspections. This jersey is designed specifically for women. Raglan sleeves. Relaxed fit with “feminine shaping”. Soft, lightweight fabric. And “stylish for post-ride hangs.” We’re all about the hanging here at STW HQ.

Trail Bloom MTB Trail Trousers

Price : £95.00

: £95.00 From: Trail Bloom

Proper riding kecks for women. Elasticated waistband. 4-way stretch fabric (nylon and Lycra mix). Elasticated cuffs. Zipped leg openings for easier access inc. knee pads. Water resistant. Secure pockets. “Durable construction built for rugged trails.”

POC Women’s Motion Air Jerseys

Price : £75 (3/4 sleeve), £85 (Long sleeve)

: £75 (3/4 sleeve), £85 (Long sleeve) From: POC

Made of 100% recycled polyester, these are floaty light jerseys designed to be big enough to fit over body armour, but not hugely giant and baggy. They’re not quite mesh, but they are quite see-through, and seem very breathable. No zips or fastenings adds to that floaty feel.

POC Men’s Motion Air shorts

Price : £110

: £110 From: POC

Thanks to a bit of a mix up, Hannah didn’t realise that these are in fact the men’s (size L) version of shorts and has been wearing them all week. They’re floaty light, with thigh zippered pockets that head backwards on your thighs so the contents of your pockets isn’t twisting your shorts as you pedal. The side adjustments keep your shorts up. They’re really very soft and light and comfy to wear, and designed to be a little shorter than many baggies, for extra ventilation as you ride.

POC Women’s Cadence Bib Shorts

Price : £140

: £140 From: POC

Somewhat unusual looking perhaps, but these bib shorts have been newly designed specifically for women. The backwards-looking strap arrangement allows you to pull the bib shorts down for wild wees. The chamois has been specifically designed for women, fairly thin up front with more padding to the rear. Lots of little dots of gripper to keep them on the thighs.

POC Resistance Enduro MTB Gloves

Price : £50

: £50 From: POC

These have thin palms for maximum grip sensation, and fairly robust but breathable uppers. Having had a pair of quite similar but now discontinued POC Index Air gloves since 2016 (her oldest surviving pair), she has high hopes for these.

Galibier Liberté Insulated Packable Jacket

Price : £82.00

: £82.00 From: Galibier

Compresses into a compact stuff sack. Fitted for the riding position, with longer arms, dropped tail and reflective details. YKK 2-Way zip. The DWR face fabric provides windproofing. 100% recycled, 40gsm insulation. Using a synthetic insulation also means that the Liberté maintains its warmth even when wet, and has loft retention to withstand repeated packing and unpacking. The PFC-free DWR coating. Close-fitting, removable hood. High chin. One of those jackets that you’ll probably find yourself wearing all the flipping time.

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 Power Station

Price : £1,399 £1,199 (currently on sale)

: £1,199 (currently on sale) From: Bluetti

May half-term is nearly upon us. Which means from here on in until the clocks change again, it’s holidaying season for pretty muhc everybody. And power stations like these are incredibly useful when camping. Essentially a massive power pack that has all of the outputs you can probably throw at it. 2,073.6Wh capacity 2,600W output. Power up to nine devices simultaneously. The AI-BMS (Battery Management System) monitors battery performance for safe and reliable power. TurboBoost charging; reach 80% charge in just over 1 hour. Which is basically doable in the nearby pub, if you find a helpful barkeep!

A Bag of Dirt

Price : N/A

: N/A From: The Earth

A dirtbag, if you will. All will be revealed in the next issue of Singletrack Magazine…

Forum Thread Of The Week

The winner is inkysquid for this thread here:

As before, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So inky_squid please email editorial@singletrackworld.comfor your random prize (possibly a mini cowbell). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, init. Auf wiedersehen!

Singletrack Organic Bucket Hat

Price : £25.98

: £25.98 From: The Singletrsck Shop

Organic cotton, high quality lined bucket hat with small logo. It’s got vents holes and is perfect for all sun shade duties. Protect your head from the sun and that (ie. rain). 80% Recycled Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester. Lining 100% Organic Cotton.

This week’s Singletrack Podcast

Help us make our podcasts even better

Stale Goods Friday – 2012 Cotic Rocket

Price : frame only from £1,350

: frame only from £1,350 From: Fresh Goods Friday 171

This ain’t stale. But anyways. BITD we wrote: “How fast is too fast? We’re about to find out…We test rode Cotic’s new 160mm full sus a couple of months ago, back in Fake Summer, and we really really liked it. Now we’ve got a Rocket of our very own (albeit only on loan for issue 76’s UK-Designed Full Sus bike test) and unsurprisinglyeveryonewants to ride it. Maybe it’s the orange…”

