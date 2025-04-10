Issue 160: Biking in a Winter Wonderland

Singletrack MagazineUK Adventure

by 0

Sanny contemplates the joys of changing plans on the hoof and how sometimes the best rides are the ones that don’t follow the script.

There's more to this story

But it's a member-only story

Join us to unlock it and more

Singletrack magazine has been in print and and online since 2001 and every issue we’ve ever published is made available to our members as part of their membership. But there’s so much more on offer – check out these features.

From unlimited access to content to discounts and offers on gear and services. All full membership comes with unlimited digital access & ad free website. But we also need your help to survive and be a sustainable media brand. Advertising just doesn't pay the bills anymore but members contributions do. The more of you join us the better we can be so we hope you'll take a look at the options below and if you can, join us and help sustain the future of Singletrack.

Remove ads

Join us

Full Member Benefits

DIGITAL

Access all our digital benefits

  • Access members’ content, digital back issues & new app issues
  • Ad free website ***
  • Merch discounts.
  • Downloads, GPX, PDFs, iBooks
  • Choose your own price*
  • Choose annual (best value) or bi-monthly (flexible)
£29/year

Or

£7.99 every 2 months

PRINT+

Singletrack in gorgeous print + digital

  • Access members’ content, digital back issues & new app issues
  • Ad free website ***
  • Merch discounts.
  • Downloads, GPX, PDFs, iBooks
  • Choose your own price*
  • Choose annual (best value) or bi-monthly (flexible)
£49/year

Or

£8.99 every 2 months

*You can help support Singletrack by adding a little bit extra on your annual renewal.

By day, Sanny plies his trade as a Chartered Accountant and Non-Executive Director. By night, however, give him a map and the merest whisper of a trail "that might go" and he'll be off faster than a rat up a drainpipe on some damn fool mission to discover new places to ride. Rarely without his trusty Nikon D5600, he likes nothing better than being in the big mountains, an inappropriately heavy bike on his back, taking pics and soaking up the scenery. He also likes to ride his bike there too although rumours that he is currently working on his next book, "Walks with my bike", are untrue (mostly). Fat biking, gravel riding, bikepacking, road biking, e biking, big mountain adventures - as long as two wheels are involved, you'll find him with a grin on his face as he dives off the side of a mountain, down a narrow lane or into deep undergrowth in search of hidden trails and new adventures. His favourite food is ham and mushroom pizza and he is on a mission to ride all of the Munros, mostly as it allows him to indulge in eating more pizza. He has no five year plan, is a big fan of the writing of Charlie Connelly and reckons that Kermode and Mayo's Film Review Podcast is quite possibly the finest bit of broadcasting around.

More posts from David