Reframing MTB conference on 7-8th March in Bristol

The Reframing MTB Conference is back for 2025, visiting Bristol on the 7th and 8th March. Tickets are now on sale here.

Co-hosted by Ride Bristol, Reframing MTB aims to “make mountain biking a better, more inclusive and sustainable, fun experience for all”.

Reframing MTB was founded by Henry Norman (Ride Sheffield), Manon Carpenter and Aneela McKenna (Mòr Diversity) in 2022. Its goal is to progress UK mountain biking past some of the barriers that hold people back, turning discussion into action.

All are welcome, from trail associations, bike retailers, bike brands, media, policy makers, governing bodies, landowners, community groups and interested individuals.

But what actually happens at Reframing MTB?

There’s a fair amount of ‘workshop word salad’ to get through – often the curse of co-authored committee-content – but digging through last year’s report (below) gives you an idea of what’s what…

Overview of last year’s event

Last year, Reframing Mountain Biking hosted a blend of 60 delegates from across the mountain biking community: media, brands, trail associations, non-profits, land managers and passionate individuals.

Speaker summary:

Lauren MacCallum (Protect Our Winters UK) opened the floor with a powerful call for systemic solutions to the challenges faced by mountain biking and wider society by the climate crisis.

Dr Fiona Spotswood (University of Bristol), Adam Dayson (WorkWith Studios) and Fee Wallace (Aberdeenshire Trail Association/DMBinS) presented stark research, and positive steps, towards closing the gender gap on the trail and making mountain biking inviting to all.

Dr Jim Cherrington (Sheffield Hallam University) highlighted the challenges disabled riders can experience when accessing the outdoors and the opportunities EMTB can present when preconceptions are removed.

Hans Stoops (IMBA Europe) shared the work being done to get more people on bikes through sustainable mountain biking, and the steps forward being taken through projects such as the DIRTT Project, Take Care of Your Trails campaign and wider advocacy at EU and National levels.

David Evans (UK Trails Project, Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland) gave an update on findings from the UK Trails Project so far.

Practical outcomes:

Diversity and inclusion

Explicitly message who is welcome…

Mountain biking can take place in remote locations that could make people feel vulnerable; making it clear who an event is for is important.

Signpost whether a ride or event will be a safe space for by stating explicitly who is or isn’t welcome.

This will help mountain bikers or prospective mountain bikers know whether an opportunity such as a group ride will be a safe and welcoming space for them.

Meet people where they are…

Aspirational images of mountain biking as a sport that happens ‘out there’ in dramatic landscapes could be a barrier to realising that there are often local opportunities to ride.

Invest in sharing knowledge about local opportunities to ride, including urban facilities, and stressing the fact these places are for everyone.

Meet people where they are in terms of location and equipment, acknowledging the growing opportunities to participate in mountain biking in urban areas.

Show the diversity of mountain bikers…

Highlight diversity in terms of people, equipment and disciplines within mountain biking. Media and industry should illustrate mountain biking in all forms.

Consider the intersections of participant demographics…

Ensure that any opportunities to encourage people to mountain bike consider the intersectionality of people to ensure that as many people as possible can take part.

Trails and associations:

Value volunteer time

As a trail association, celebrate giving back and be open and welcoming to prospective volunteers.

Be clear and upfront on the commitment required for committee members: create specific, focused roles with descriptions and time commitment.

Allow imperfection; behind the scenes are people doing the best they can.

Build awareness

Use media channels to share the fun, social, community spiritinvolved. Connect the idea of ‘trailfairies’ with the real people doing the work where possible.

Stronger together: collaborate with the local community and other relevant organisations in your area to connect with people + place (i.e. the productive collaboration between Ride Sheffield, Eastern Moors Partnership, Wildlife Trust, Parkwood Springs and Sheffield City Council).

Knowledge sharing between organisations

This can help us to develop trail association structures and best practice: plan > do > review.

Share experiences with tools, material, sustainability, and workforce. UK MTB Trail Alliance’s Trail Hub is a great place to do this.

Webinars work well for connecting groups across large regions, e.g. UK MTB Trail Alliance monthly Zoom.

Action: trail/dig days

Promote a sense of ownership and empowerment.

Deliver an onboarding process and activity briefing at the start of each event. Having clear roles and structure in place really helps everyone know the plan and their role during the event.

To create trail associations that are welcoming to all, the workshop produced the following guidance:

Use imagery and language that represents the people you want to reach. Be honest! If you say you want to encourage newcomers or different groups of people, be ready to accommodate them on the day. Foster an inclusive ethos and display values clearly on website. Support newcomers by giving them a role they can do, to keep them coming back for more. Women only dig days and rides are a great way to introduce less confident volunteers to dig days, and to create a space that feels fun and inviting. Make sure they are a fun, safe space with a proper introduction for newcomers. Evening and midweek digs are more accessible for those with childcare commitments or varied working hours. Invite underrepresented community groups to join a dig day together so they might feel more confident to join. More diverse riders = more diverse volunteers. Invite underrepresented groups onto the trail network. Blue trails are more accessible to most! Create an accessible trail network, where resources allow. Don’t gatekeep: give others the opportunity to lead. Foster team and community spirit: keep it fun!

Media and industry

Mountain biking with fun at the heart of it

This is key to bringing more people in and increasing inclusivity.

Media and brands can show more fun, for all! Share the energy that comes from rides and emphasise the whole experience: landscapes, the social side, nature etc.

Move away from the traditional focus of glamourising ‘difficulty’; not all mountain biking is adrenaline fuelled or challenge-focussed.

Diversify mountain bike stories

Don’t be afraid to show a variety of mountain bikers and stories, most of us DO want to see all of it.

Include minority groups who haven’t traditionally been represented.

Use normal people in marketing as well as athletes, so more people see themselves and the ‘whole of life’ represented in mountain bike stories.

