Malverns Classic ’25: more trails, steeper enduro and a dash of gravel

Tickets are on sale for an expanded 2025 Malverns Classic which takes places on 21-25 August this summer.

After a record 7,500 tickets were sold in 2024, up from 6,500 in 2023 and 5,000 in 2022, the festival will increase its capacity for the fourth straight year. With the festival spread over four days and with more than 90% of visitors camping, this makes the 2024 Malvern Classic the UK’s biggest bike event with a footfall of 23,500 people in total.

“The Perfect August Bank Holiday Weekend,” is how founder, Si Paton, describes the festival. “There are no egos at the Malverns, it is simple fun on bikes. Bring your friends, family, the kids and your dog. 84% of our visitors are returning guests, I think that shows that we do a good job on giving people a memorable weekend”

New for 2025

Alongside the increase in capacity, 2025 will see a new website, a winter of trail work for the courses, a new steeper enduro stage and a selection of gravel loops for riders of diﬀerent levels.

The Balance Bike World Championships (2-5 years) and the iconic lakeride will still be at the heart of the festival, as well as rippers racing (4-11 years), fun downhill and enduro races, cross country and a full dual slalom track that is open to the public. Or, if you just want to go and ride your bike we keep the courses open all weekend long to ride at your own speed.

Each year the team listens to feedback and we have been working hard on that already. Alongside the trail work, there will be a variety of food stands to cater to more tastes and a wider range of music. We will announce our music lineup for the main stage in January.

A weekend of fun

2025 will see the biggest ever show, with over 100 trade stands with the latest bikes, parts and accessories. Dirt Wars will bring their airborne prowess to the main arena and you can show oﬀ your classic bike at the Retro Show and Shine. As always there will be a free funfair, fully licensed bar and an air bag jump.

On-site camping is included in the ticket price, with family and quiet zones. We have free showers, free secure bike storage, 24 hour security and medics on site. We hope all this means we can oﬀer a safe, clean environment for you, your family and your friends to have fun in.

Pricing hold

We are proud to announce that we will hold our ticket price at £100 for the weekend, with four nights of camping and entertainment included. Toddlers from 0-5 are free, kids from 6-12 are £20 and 13-17 are £60.

www.malvernsclassic.com

Related

Discover more from Singletrack World Magazine Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.