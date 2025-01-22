Daaaaam Daniel! New Dizzying Danny Mac Video

Danny MacAskill says watching some of this footage makes him a little uncomfortable, but that it’s quite relaxing while he’s doing the actual riding. The only thing relaxing while we watched this was our bowels. Flipping heck. Don’t try this at home, or on a dam, or with ham.

“Danny MacAskill’s known for his creativity. He’s always – always – looking for new features that highlight the way mountain biking happens in his head. When he casually mentioned these three spots to us, we knew we had to send Jonny Ashworth and Dave Mackison out to record the process. Sit back and enjoy Danny doing what he does best.“

Related

Discover more from Singletrack World Magazine Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.