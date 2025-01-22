Daaaaam Daniel! New Dizzying Danny Mac Video



Danny MacAskill says watching some of this footage makes him a little uncomfortable, but that it’s quite relaxing while he’s doing the actual riding. The only thing relaxing while we watched this was our bowels. Flipping heck. Don’t try this at home, or on a dam, or with ham.

“Danny MacAskill’s known for his creativity. He’s always – always – looking for new features that highlight the way mountain biking happens in his head. When he casually mentioned these three spots to us, we knew we had to send Jonny Ashworth and Dave Mackison out to record the process. Sit back and enjoy Danny doing what he does best.

Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

    matt_outandabout
    Free Member

    The premier will be in my lounge at 6pm tonight, I’m not watching it unless it’s on a big screen with some speakers….

    Posted 1 hour ago
    arrpee
    Free Member

    no

    Posted 1 hour ago
