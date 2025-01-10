Fresh Goods Friday 739: The In Peach Meant Edition

Well, you’ve done it. You’ve made it through the first proper working week of 2025. It was hellish wasn’t it? Let’s go and attempt* to ride our bicycles now, yes?

*wear all of your layers and crash protection if a UK resident.

Brat before it was Brat

Voodoo Canzo

  • Price: £1,350
  • From: Halfords
Following on from our recent awarding of MTB of the Year to the sensational Calibre Bossnut, comes another budget bouncing bike. Yes, we’ve featured the new Voodoo Canzo in a previous Fresjh Goods Friday but that was the Pro edition and we didn’t get to keep hold of it for a proper ragging ‘n’ reviewing. So we go the entry level Canzo in. What does £1,350 (or the current sale prioce of £1,062.50) get you? 140mm travel suspension front and rear via RockShox dampers. Shimano Cues 10-speed drivetrain. Shimano MT201 brakes. Maxxis Forekasters. WTB Volt saddle. Plenty of onw-brand alloy kit. Oh, you don’t get the dropper post unfortunately; it comes with a rigid post. The dropper is in there because no-one here at Singletrack is willing/able to ride without a dropper anymore (not really, it’s because someone canny at Halfords knows how to give a test bike a helping hand).

One Up Components Hub Bundle

One Up is just one of those brands who seem to do things right. Its latest venture (as of today at least… shhh) are hubs. There’s nothing overly groundbreaking or bespoke (ha!) about these hubs. They’re ‘just’ J-bend friendly, 44T ratchet freehub (that’s 8.2° for those interested in such things), DIY serviceable, cartridge bearing-ed, aluminium bodied hubs available in numerous colours.

Bike Medicine Purple Extreme Synthetic Lubricant

Purple Extreme is STW Award-winning bike shop 18 Bikes‘ favourite all-round chain lube, so much so that they have just taken on distribution in the UK. Purple Extreme is what 18n Bikes describe as a dry lube; a lubricant with a carrier solvent that evaporates off, leaving a film of the important lubricant behind. 

Bike Medicine EP Ultra Extra Pressure Chain Lubricant

Another lube from 18 Bikes. EP Ultra is the other chain lube, leaning more towards the road side of things. If you want to know how best to apply and use these two lubes, check out 18 Bikes’ useful guide here.

Lost Summers and Half-Forgotten Afternoons

Mint Sauce Book

Finally, Mint Sauce fans get the book they’ve been clamouring for for years. And this isn’t just a collection of old Mints in a cover, but a properly curated collection from Jo Burt, with editorial insights into his inspirations and thought processes. Nearly 200 pages of cartoon sheep, written asides and even a new six pager. It’s a stunning, and heavy, coffee-table book and a must-have for any Mint fan or mountain biker who knows that ‘This is why…’

Specialized Recon 3.0 Shoes

  • Price: £210.00
  • From: Specialized
This is Specialized’s Recon 3.0 version 2.0 if you will. Last year, Specialized updated its cross country-focussed clip-in shoes and these are the top of the (non-S-Works) tree. The Recon shoes are intended for riding, racing, gravel, XC, CX and more and have previously won Chipps’ Editors’ Choice Award. They feature twin, dual-direction BOA dials and a stiff carbon sole, except for the toe-box, which is engineered to be flexible enough for hike-a-bikes and ‘cross run-ups. The sole is a very studded affair and features ‘Slip Not’ rubber. Badoomsh!

Endura Women’s MT500 Waterproof Jacket

  • Price: £239.99
  • From: Endura
It’s the new women’s MT500, which is so different to the old MT500 that it might have been clearer to give it a different name. It’s a new lighter fabric, has redesigned cuffs, a different zip, different pocket structure… it’s very different. And to top it all off, it’s different to the Men’s MT500, which has other different features because they’ve got separate designers and testing pools. First impressions are that it addresses many of the gripes I [Hannah] had about the last version of the MT500. Make sure you order the correct model year version if you’re interested. A comparative review is in the works.

Muc-Off x Fidlock bottle

  • Price: £46.00 (590ml)
  • From: Muc-Off

It’s like a Fidlock bottle but hot pink. What’s not to love? Muc-Off are adept at writing marketing bumf, so here you go: “Get ready to ditch the faff and say hello to the future of hydration. We’ve teamed up with Fidlock to bring you a bottle that doesn’t just ride along – it sticks with you. Designed to clip on and twist off your bike with ease, this is hydration without the hassle. No cages. No fumbling. No compromises. This bottle is made for fast, fearless riders who don’t mess around with outdated gear. Whether you’re hammering the trails, smashing your commute, or just cruising for fun, this is the upgrade you never knew you needed.”

Whyte x Cadbury’s

These finally arrived through the door. Tnaks Whyte! Bike industry bribes: the gift that keeps on giving (mugs and chocolate mainly).

Forum Thread of the Week

Congratulations this week goes to the venerable munrobiker for this phototastic thread:

As ever, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So munrobiker please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for your random prize (it will probably be a Singletrack Forum Bottle Opener). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics like. L8RZ T8RZ!

STW Bewildered Enamel Mug

It’s a classic enamel mug with truth all over it. 11oz enamel mug. Hand enamelled for a unique finish. Not dishwasher nor microwave safe; fully retro compliant. Can be dangled.

Singletrack Magazine MTB Podcast Season ’25, Episode 1

Pods are where it’s at for ’25.

  • pmurden
    Full Member

    That Mint Sauce book looks incredible, as does the Voodoo too (what a bargain).

    Posted 3 hours ago
    ton
    Full Member

    a FGF to make me smile.

    after last weeks edition with the obscenely expensive Surly frame, this week we are saved by the absolute bargain Voodoo….. brilliant.

    i may even treat myself.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    1
    PrinceJohn
    Full Member

    That Mint Sauce book looks incredible, as does the Voodoo too (what a bargain).

    I was lucky enough to get the Mint Sauce book for Christmas – can confirm it’s incredible.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    chrismac
    Full Member

    Have Endura just hired a designer from Muc Off and not given them some new felt tip pens 🙂

    Posted 2 hours ago
    bentudder
    Full Member

    That Endura jacket is the same colour as my right foot at the moment. Might actually be quite interesting to see it in the other Endura colour keys – could be good in their green or blue.

    Posted 51 minutes ago
