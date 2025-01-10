Vote Now: Photo Competition ‘Just Riding Along’

News

by 6

All the entries have been gathered and the finalists shortlisted – thanks to everyone that shared their photos. Now it’s time to choose your favourite shot in the ‘Just Riding Along’ category of our Forum Photo Competition.

It’s just for fun and internet kudos – a chance to share and view some nice photos to remind us all that bikes are great (even if the weather sometimes makes that hard to remember).

Simon R – Somewhere in Scotland

Dove1 – Trio In The Trees

VMGScot – Mossy Sleeves

SimonR – Frosty Trees

Cast your vote for your favourite image here:

Choose your favourite photo in the Just Riding Along category
Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah

Home Forums Vote Now: Photo Competition ‘Just Riding Along’

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women
Viewing 6 posts - 1 through 6 (of 6 total)
  • Vote Now: Photo Competition ‘Just Riding Along’
  • 1
    hardtailonly
    Full Member

    Apologies, I may be being dim … But how do we vote? Can’t see any voting buttons or ‘like’ buttons.

    Do we just state here in the comments?

    Posted 3 days ago
    1
    stwhannah
    Full Member

    No, it’s not showing, having technical difficulties… watch this space!

    Posted 3 days ago
    stwhannah
    Full Member

    OK, that took a bit more figuring out than planned, but I think we’re back. Fingers crossed, etc. Get voting!

    Posted 2 days ago
    singlespeedstu
    Full Member

    @stwhannah

    Still doesn’t appear to be working.

    Posted 2 days ago
    1
    stwhannah
    Full Member

    Third time lucky?

    Posted 25 minutes ago
    singlespeedstu
    Full Member

    Yay.

    It’s working. 🙂

    Posted 19 minutes ago
Viewing 6 posts - 1 through 6 (of 6 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Overview Chat Bike Members News Women