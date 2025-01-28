First look at new Fox Speedframe Pro helmet

Meet the new Fox Speedframe Pro: integrated sunglasses holder, one-hand adjustable visor, and the same head form as previous Speedframe offering.

Fox Racing: “”The all-new Fox Speedframe open-face trail helmet franchise launches in Spring 2025 including the brand-new Speedframe RS model equipped with Mips® Integra Split at €249.99/£224.99/$279.95, the Speedframe Pro equipped with Mips® Air Node at €179.99/£164.99/$199.95, and the Speedframe at €109.99/£104.99/$109.95.”

We’ve had one for a few weeks. Here’s our brief first thoughts…

The new Fox Speedframe Pro frame comes in a little lighter than the previous one: 357g on our (t)rusty kitchen scales compared to 390g for the previous version (both size M). The overall shape and feel is familiar to the previous version, just a bit sleeker.

The retention system has been refined and upgraded to a BOA system and feels less intrusive across the top of the ears and side of the head. It’s possibly more glasses friendly but it’s hard to say at this stage.

The BOA system works well and is easy to use, one handed, and with gloves on. The small incremental adjustments let you get the fit just right with no hot spots or pressure points.

The visor has also had an upgrade and feels much more solid and positive when moving between the three fixed positions.

There’s also a new eyewear storage system; you can now safely store glasses or goggles under the peak when not wearing them. Once you know where the glasses arm slots are, it’s easy to get your glasses stowed. And so far they’ve stayed put when I’ve put them there.

Given that it’s been winter for the brief period that we’ve been using the helmet, it’s hard to comment on breathability! But it certainly feels airy enough and has remained comfortable even when getting a sweat on on steeper slogs. So far, so good for the new Speedframe Pro. It looks good, is comfy and so far we’ve had no issues.

Fox Speedframe Pro

Price : £164.99

: £164.99 From: Fox Racing

