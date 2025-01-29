Gowaan Fest 2025: ‘Ride Bikes, Be Silly’

Gowaan Fest heads back to Farmer Johns MTB park, just outside Manchester on the edge of the Peak District. This year it’s a festival for everyone – not just women as it has been in the past. It’s built a great reputation for being a fun weekend out, so check out the full press release below and keep your calendar clear. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 31st January.

Gowaan Fest is back for another year of bike fun!

On Friday 18th July 2025 the festival gates will open for another GOWAAN FEST and we can’t wait to welcome everyone this year. Historically, Gowaan Fest has been a women’s event but we feel the time is right to make it fully inclusive, so everyone can enjoy the encouraging and welcoming vibe we have created over the past 6 years! So grab your Dads, uncles, brothers and everyone in the family, to get involved this year.

The festival will be taking over Farmer Johns MTB park for the weekend again, with our fun friendly Dual Slalom, Airbag jam sessions (supported by Giro), fastest pumptrack laps (supported by Hope Tech), Saturday evening mini bike assault course racing, taster coaching sessions with Bex Baraona, Chloe Taylor, Katy Curd & Elliott Heap.

We have some very popular bike maintenance workshops with Si from 18Bikes bike shop, Q&A sessions with Bex, Chloe and friends, and not to mention the Friday night film night (which hopefully, if all goes to plan, will be Bex’s film of her Full Round of Golfie attempt).

As well as all the amazing activities, jams and workshops, over the weekend we have private use of the whole of the bike park…it’s all ours! There’s a huge selection of trails, flow trails, jump lines and natural rooty lines. We also have a lovely little “lazy-vibe” event village, where you can hang out, grab a drink from the bar or some food from a vendor, do some shopping at the trade stands and generally soak up the good energy!

New in 2025 is our ticketing structure. We listened to your feedback and have created options for people who don’t wish to make the most of the camping included in the pass. So you can now book all-inclusive tickets (which include camping access) or ride-only passes.

All-Access Tickets:

Adult Pass: £150

Child Pass (8-16 Years): £85

Kid Pass (Under 8’s): Free

Spectator Pass: £40

Family Pass (Max. 4 People, Max. 2 Adults): £450

️Festival-Only Tickets:

Adult Pass: £120

Child Pass (8-16 years): £65

Kid Pass (Under 8’s): Free

We have limited tickets for the event and they will be available on Friday 31st Jan 2025 (THIS WEEK!)…so get your crew together, or come solo and make new friends at the fest and get ready to grab a ticket on Friday at www.gowaan.co.uk

