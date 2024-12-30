Top 10 most popular reviews on Singletrackworld in 2024

The end of the year is nigh, hence a collective desire to look back and assess the outgoing calendar. These are the ten most read reviews that we published in 2024.
Note the absence of any megabucks full-suspension trail or enduro bikes. That very much seems to reflect the market vibe in 2024 (and probably beyond). Any MTB with a price tag over £3k is going to struggle to pull punters away from E.
1. Thule EPOS Towball Carrier review
- From: Freewheel
- Price: £999.99
- Tested by: Mark for 7 months
“The Thule EPOS Towball Carrier is low faff, quick fitting and loading. Strong enough for ebikes. Easy to remove and store. A really impressive bit of kit. It’s the best bike rack I have ever used. And I’ve used a lot of them.” – Mark
Read our Thule EPOS Towball Carrier review
2. Scott Addict Gravel 10 Review
- From: Scott Bikes
- Price: £5,799
- Tested: by Amanda for 1 month
“The Scott Addict Gravel 10 A bike that makes you feel like you can travel far and fast on tarmac, yet teases you into off-road adventures with it’s balanced and comfortable ride. It’s the full package.” – Amanda
Read our Scott Addict Gravel 10 review
3. Yamaha YDX Moro 7 review
- From: Yamaha
- Price: £4,350
- Tested by: Benji for 3 months
“It wears its weight extremely well; the positioning of the bike’s mass is pretty much perfect in my opinion. Glancing again at the price tag, I’d say this is easily one of the best entry-level eMTBs currently available. I can’t think of a better eMTB for under £5k.” – Benji
Read our Yamaha YDX Moro 7 review
4. SRAM GX Eagle Transmission Review Update
- From: SRAM
- Price: £1,180 complete groupset (individual part prices listed in review)
- Tested: by Benji for 8 months
“This all feels very reminiscent of Mk1 AXS stuff, in that for the vast majority of riders there doesn’t feel to be any real point in buying the X0/XX1 version now that the GX version is out.” – Benji
Read our updated SRAM GX Eagle Transmission review
5. SRAM Maven Ultimate Expert Kit review
- From: SRAM
- Price: £599 (inc. front & rear brakes, bleed kit, sintered pads, organic pads, left & right MMX clamps, 4 x rotors, 2 x brackets)
- Tested by: Ross for 2 weeks
“The SRAM Maven Ultimate brakes offer bucket loads in a very usable package. A few rides is by no means a full review and only time will tell how they get on long term but currently they are up there with the best.” – Ross
Read our SRAM Maven Ultimate Expert Kit review
6. Shimano GRX RX820 Mechanical Gravel Groupset review
- From: Freewheel
- Price: STi levers including brake calipers: £349 (right) £329 (left). Chainset £229. Rear mech £119. 10-51T cassette £159.99. Rotors £54.99. Chain £49.99
- Tested by: Chipps for 6 months
“After six months of use, Shimano’s new GRX RX820 is a great groupset for gravel riders who need a good spread of gears, faultless braking and reliability.” – Chipps
Read our Shimano GRX RX820 Mechanical Gravel Groupset review
7. Amflow PL Carbon Pro: first ride review
- From: Amflow Bikes
- Price: £8,999
- Tested by: Benji for a day
“It took less than half an hour of proper mountain biking for all of my cynicism to be exploded away. After a few more hours of riding, I was pretty convinced that this is the best ebike motor out there, and by some margin.” – Benji
Read our Amflow PL Carbon Pro review
8. Orbea Laufey H-LTD review
- From: Orbea
- Price: £2,699
- Tested by: Benji for 4 months
“This H-LTD model is not the Orbea Laufey I would choose. I would totally opt for the £1,599 Orbea Laufey H30. That way I’d still enjoy the excellent general geometry, frame storage, decent dropper, wide gear range, capable brakes and all the important stuff for a whole lot less cash.” – Benji
Read our Orbea Laufey H-LTD review
9. Giant Stance 29 1 review
- From: Giant Bicycles
- Price: £2,399
- Tested by: Benji for 4 months
“With the Giant Stance 29 1 the behemoth bike brand is playing to its strengths: well-designed, good-handling full suspension mountain bikes with decent own-brand kit at a price that is unarguably pleasing to see.” – Benji
Read our Giant Stance 29 1 review
10. Redshift Sports ShockStop PRO Stem review
- Price: £259.99
- From: Ison Distribution
- Tested by: David ‘Sanny’ Gould for a year and a bit
“It’s not so much revolution as evolution. Being able to make your gravel bike feel more comfortable both on and off road is a gold plated good thing in my book.” – Sanny
Read our Redshift Sports ShockStop PRO Stem review
