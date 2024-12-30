Best Article of 2024: Chariots Of Rust by Adam Boggon

The votes have been counted, and the winner is: Adam Boggon, for Chariots Of Rust. Congratulations to Adam.

Adam has written a few articles for us over the years, in between his medical school training. His stories are always a great read, though I do wonder how he continues to convince his friends to ride with him. There always seems to be a lot of wading through bogs and mysteriously missing paths. Something that I find especially refreshing is the absence of fancy kit. Adam and friends appear to be largely riding in gear that might have been obtained at an Outward Bound bring and buy sale, on bikes that would make a mechanic wince. His – excellent – writing focuses instead on the experience of exploring with friends, and finding humour in the challenges along the way.

Chariots of Rust is an especially personal tale from Adam, as he covers a series of rides he did with friends around Scotland following his recovery from a nervous breakdown and diagnosis with bipolar type 2 disorder. It’s poetically written, with humour, friendship, honesty and insight. Congratulations to Adam for the award. You can read it yourself at the link below, or in your copy of Issue 154. Or, you can listen to him read it in our podcast.

