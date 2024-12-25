Singletrack Forum Wrapped: The Stats of 2024

Like discovering that your most played song of the year was something by Meatloaf, what you’re about to read might be the kind of thing you wish you didn’t know… It’s our Singletrack Forum* stats of 2024!

Hannah is nearly as good at maths as she is at drawing.

Most Liberal Token Givers

This year we introduced the ‘token’ system, where Singletrack subscribers can show their appreciation for forum posts by adding a gold coin to comments. The user who dished out the most tokens throughout the year are:

Funkmasterp – 6,300 tokens

– 6,300 tokens Matt_outandabout – 7,638 tokens

– 7,638 tokens Kelvin – with a staggering 11,601 times tokens dished out.

Most Tokened Posts

These are the posts that received the most tokens:

Most Decorated Forumites

These are the users who received the most tokens in 2024 – that’s the cumulative number across all their replies and posts.

Poopscoop – 3073 tokens

– 3073 tokens MoreCashThanDash – 3238 tokens

– 3238 tokens Binners – 5398 tokens

Give that man a medal! Or, make next year’s token Binners’ face…?

Most threads started

These are the people that started the most threads. Probably good folk to invite to parties to get things going.

Zippykona – 91 topics

– 91 topics Bikerevivesheffield – 91 topics

– 91 topics Poopscoop – 137 topics

Most replies

Who posts the most replies? This is a close run leaderboard – perhaps they’re all replying to each other?

nickc – 3,139 replies

– 3,139 replies matt_outandabout – 3,300 replies

– 3,300 replies ernielynch – 3,383 replies

Most replied to threads

Which threads attracted the most replies in 2024? In an illustration of just how little you seem to talk about bikes, here’s the top seven:

psas-that-may-or-may-not-be-amazing-enough-to-warrant-their-own-thread – 2663 replies

uk-government-thread – 2795 replies

ukraine-2 – 2845 replies

formula-1-2024 – 3198 replies

donald-trump – 3761 replies

rishi-sunak – 4087 replies

uk-election – 8916 replies

Heaven help us at the fall of democracy when our lizard overlords clamp down on political debate. You might all have to talk about bikes!

*If you’ve never visited the Forum, you should. There is a wealth of knowledge in there, and there’s always someone who will offer help when needed.

Thanks for being here and all the best for 2025.

