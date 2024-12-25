Singletrack Forum Wrapped: The Stats of 2024

Like discovering that your most played song of the year was something by Meatloaf, what you’re about to read might be the kind of thing you wish you didn’t know… It’s our Singletrack Forum* stats of 2024!
Most Liberal Token Givers
This year we introduced the ‘token’ system, where Singletrack subscribers can show their appreciation for forum posts by adding a gold coin to comments. The user who dished out the most tokens throughout the year are:
- Funkmasterp – 6,300 tokens
- Matt_outandabout – 7,638 tokens
- Kelvin – with a staggering 11,601 times tokens dished out.
Most Tokened Posts
These are the posts that received the most tokens:
- Tracey – Sad Day Today – 83 tokens
- Ton – After Orange Who’s Next – 95 tokens
- Drac – Confessions of a Fun Sponge – 122 tokens
Most Decorated Forumites
These are the users who received the most tokens in 2024 – that’s the cumulative number across all their replies and posts.
- Poopscoop – 3073 tokens
- MoreCashThanDash – 3238 tokens
- Binners – 5398 tokens
Give that man a medal! Or, make next year’s token Binners’ face…?
Most threads started
These are the people that started the most threads. Probably good folk to invite to parties to get things going.
- Zippykona – 91 topics
- Bikerevivesheffield – 91 topics
- Poopscoop – 137 topics
Most replies
Who posts the most replies? This is a close run leaderboard – perhaps they’re all replying to each other?
- nickc – 3,139 replies
- matt_outandabout – 3,300 replies
- ernielynch – 3,383 replies
Most replied to threads
Which threads attracted the most replies in 2024? In an illustration of just how little you seem to talk about bikes, here’s the top seven:
- psas-that-may-or-may-not-be-amazing-enough-to-warrant-their-own-thread – 2663 replies
- uk-government-thread – 2795 replies
- ukraine-2 – 2845 replies
- formula-1-2024 – 3198 replies
- donald-trump – 3761 replies
- rishi-sunak – 4087 replies
- uk-election – 8916 replies
Heaven help us at the fall of democracy when our lizard overlords clamp down on political debate. You might all have to talk about bikes!
*If you’ve never visited the Forum, you should. There is a wealth of knowledge in there, and there’s always someone who will offer help when needed.
Thanks for being here and all the best for 2025.