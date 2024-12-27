Most Desirable Brand of 2024: Atherton Bikes

Your choice for the Most Desirable Brand in biking in 2024 goes to Atherton Bikes.

It’s a family affair, with the Atherton siblings and team mates sharing the stoke for their bikes on the World Cup circuit, in Gee’s crazy video projects, and just hanging out doing laps at Dyfi Bike Park. They’ve built the hype for each new model in the range, and made people lust over their range. It’s quite the achievement to set out to build bikes in the UK, put your family name on them, and actually produce bikes that perform at the highest standards – all in a relatively short space of time. These are not just branded objects of desire, or show ponies – they’re bikes that compete on the world stage. Yet they’re also fun for mortals too, and with the introduction of the S-series of subtraction manufactured alloy bikes, they’ve become just that bit more attainable for normal mountain bikers. There’s something pretty special about being The Athertons – British mountain biking royalty – yet managing to deliver great bikes for every day riders. Proof that in mountain biking at least, royalty is in touch with the people.

“We Won!!! Thanks to everyone who voted for us in the Singletrack World Awards ‘the most desirable brand’ category – we set out to do something really different, manufacturing top quality bikes here in the UK – every step has been a trip into the unknown so your support has been everything! Merry Christmas!!” – Atherton Bikes

About the award

The brand whose name you see whenever you spot an initiative that makes you warm and fuzzy with thoughts of ‘aren’t bikes great?’. The brand whose videos always have you clicking on the ‘play’ button, because you know it’s going to be good. It’s the brand whose bikes always hit the spot, or whose clothes always fit just so. It’s in the details: that zip pull, that charging port, the neat packaging, or the excellent customer service. We might hate to admit that marketing works, and surely there has to be substance as well as style… but which brand makes you want to wear their logo with pride, recommend a friend, and shake the CEO’s hand? This is the award for that brand, whether it’s your head, heart, or both that do the voting.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related