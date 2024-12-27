Fresh Goods Friday 737: The Choose Your Own Adventure Edition

Map access

In a break from the norm, there are no goods. That’s because Benji and I are both due to be on annual leave for the next week, which is actually the week preceding the day you’re reading this. With me so far?

In fact, technically speaking I’m already supposed to be on leave. The out of office is on and I’m all tucked up in bed. Except then I remembered I hadn’t scheduled this story. Dammit. Anyway, back to your today (confusing, isn’t it?).

You will now be approximately half way through this marathon of bank holidays, in the fallow period between Christmas Day TV specials and New Year’s Eve’s ‘is it nearly midnight yet?’ nonsense. You’ve probably already compared Christmas presents in a forum thread, and no doubt the Lego thread has been busy.

So, just for once, instead of stuff, this week’s Fresh Goods Friday is a Fresh Good Stuff Friday.

What are you looking forward to in the year ahead? What new places will you go, new things will you try – or learn? Maybe you’re getting a new knee? Did you finally remember to plant spring bulbs in autumn, and are counting the weeks until they bloom?Perhaps there’s a grandchild on the way, or a new routine in your work life.

Whatever it is, let’s hear about the good stuff you’re hoping to make happen in the year ahead. Head to the comments to share, and be inspired.

Baked goods. Not fresh, probably gone, by the time you read this.

Right now, I’m looking forward to a nice big sleep, with no alarm in the morning. Dinner out with some friends tomorrow, and an afternoon of mince pie manufacturing on Sunday. See you on the other side.

Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

    ossify
    Full Member

    What are you looking forward to in the year ahead? What new places will you go, new things will you try – or learn? Maybe you’re getting a new knee? Did you finally remember to plant spring bulbs in autumn, and are counting the weeks until they bloom?Perhaps there’s a grandchild on the way, or a new routine in your work life.

    There’s a lot of age assumptions in that paragraph. Should I be insulted? 😀

    Hope you all have/had/are having a great holiday period 🙂

    Good stuff for me… after a couple of years of ongoing house renovations while we’re living in it, much of it DIY, all the major stuff is finally over. Now I can concentrate on bits to make for more comfortable living such as building cupboards, fixing up the garden, finishing off the decorating etc… light at the end of the tunnel and the house is getting towards what we were dreaming of 🙂

    Posted 8 hours ago
    Gunz
    Free Member

    I’m in the Falklands at the moment with scant opportunity to cycle so when I get back in a month I’m going on a little tour from Devon to Liverpool docks to take the ferry over to Ireland to see my daughter at Uni. I haven’t toured for years so I’m very excited.

    Posted 7 hours ago
    gazzab1955
    Full Member

    Not a new knee, but hoping to get my left knee repaired soon following an innocuous fall near Penmachno at the end of October. Ruptured my ACL, badly tore an MCL and damaged the Meniscus, a “holy trinity” of knee damage according my mates wife who works in A&E. Waiting for an Arthroscopy operation to repair what they can and plan a way forward to hopefully get to a full recovery, fingers crossed.

    Posted 6 hours ago
    Woo
    Full Member

    As we oldies know, life is like a toilet roll: the closer you get to the end, the faster it runs out. Lots to do.  West Cumbria, riding from Rowrah to Black Sail hostel and back. And maybe to the cairngorms  first time in years, to ride the Gaick. And closer to home, planning to hit the quarries and when I am 70 to climb the routes I first climbed at 16.

    Posted 4 hours ago
