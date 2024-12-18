MegaSack Day 13: Visio Dry Lens Treatment

Competition

by 0

VisioDry

This is a spray treatment for your glasses or goggles that will keep the rain from collecting on your lenses. Unlike similar treatments for car windscreens, Visio Dry works without the assistance of speed, meaning it will work even as you’re pootling along. An interesting option perhaps for those looking to avoid using tear offs, or anyone who likes to be able to see where they’re going in the rain. Which is everyone, right?

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

MegaSack 2024 Draw Index
Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah