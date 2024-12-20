Good Vibes Only: First Trail Pot Supporter Is Announced

In the continuing search for good news from the bike world, here are some happy vibes thanks to local bike shop Big on Bikes. They’ve become the first bike shop to sign up to support The Trail Pot, a charity set up to support trail maintenance, promoting sustainable trail use, and advocating for the MTB community in the UK.

It’s the brain child of Chris Maloney – known to many as the Keeper of The Peak. His vision is to create a rider and industry funded ‘Trail Pot’ that can be used to support a range of grass roots projects across the country. He hopes that other bike shops will follow the lead of Big on Bikes, and invite customers to round up their bill, with those few pence extra going to the Trail Pot. All the pence will add up to pounds, and those pounds can then be distributed to different grass roots projects.

Here’s the official PR:

The Trail Pot is pleased to announce its first official supporter, Big on Bikes, in Little Eaton, Derbyshire.

This partnership marks an important step forward in our plan to support grassroots mountain biking and advocate for better access, representation, and local trail initiatives.

Big on Bikes is deeply rooted in the local cycling community. With a team of experienced mechanics who are all MTB riders themselves, the business has a long-standing connection to the trails and the broader MTB scene.

“The Trail Pot is a great idea and can really help to advocate on behalf of the MTB community for better representation, access rights and also raise awareness of local initiatives and promote MTB activity for young and old,” said Dave Howard, owner of Big on Bikes. “We’re proud to support its work and look forward to working together to make a positive impact.”

Big on Bikes has contributed to The Trail Pot for 2024 and plans to play an active role in promoting its mission within the East Midlands. As part of this commitment, they aim to encourage riders to get involved, advocate for better access, and foster cooperation with other trail user groups.

“Big on Bikes brings a wealth of experience and passion for mountain biking, and we’re thrilled to have them on board,” said Chris Maloney, Founder of The Trail Pot. “Support from local businesses like Big on Bikes will be crucial as we continue to grow and build a stronger future for grassroots mountain biking – and their contribution helps determine where the funds go in future.”

The Trail Pot is dedicated to securing funding for trail maintenance, promoting sustainable trail use, and advocating for the MTB community. Big on Bikes’ support is a key step in achieving these goals. Big on Bike’s support.

What does it mean for the Trail Pot overall?

“Well with support coming from the East Midlands, that region will get a bigger share of the pot when it comes to redistribution down the line!” says Chris. “We’d love to hear from others in other regions about how they can support local grassroots mountain biking through the charity.”

How to Get Involved

Join Big on Bikes in supporting The Trail Pot and help us develop the future of grassroots mountain biking where you are. Whether you’re a rider, a business, or part of the local community, your contribution can make a real difference.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related