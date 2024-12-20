Fresh Goods Friday 736: The Clocking Watches Edition

It may the most clock watching ‘working’ day of the whole year but we’ve still found time and inclination to bring you Fresh Goods Friday.

Swinging the lead “was a nautical practice where a sailor would swing a lead to generate momentum for a cast, but then spend more time on the swinging part than the actual casting. The sailor would appear to be working, but wouldn’t be doing much. The practice of swinging the lead was physically demanding and involved hauling large amounts of wet rope back onto the ship. However, the swinging part was relatively comfortable and dry. Because of this, it was considered an easy job, and eventually became a term for someone who was avoiding hard work.” – Sayeth the Googles.

Whatever you get up to next week, have a good one. See you on the other side!

The only Christmas tune you need

Crankbrothers Stamp Lace Pump For Peace

Price : £129.99

: £129.99 From: Extra UK

If you think these red slippers are expensive, you should check out this dusty old pair that recently went for quite a klot of money. Not only that, but there’s a charidee aspect too my great mate; for every purchase of these limited edition Stamp Lace shoes, Crankbrothers will be donating 20% of the proceeds to Pump for Peace (the charitable arm of globally renowned pump track builders, Velosolution). Anyways, we’ll be getting these red shoes a little more brown and black over the next few wintery weeks of test riding. They pass the initial ‘comfy enough to wear around the office’ test. As ever, it will depend on the rubbery sole, and the midsole magic. And yes, you can get them in not-red.

Feedback Sports Reflex Fixed Torque Bit Driver

Price : £40.00 (plus £28.00 for the 4Nm Bit Extension)

: £40.00 (plus £28.00 for the 4Nm Bit Extension) From: Saddleback

There was something of a Mrs Merton-style heated debate ealier this week in the office. Is this dinky tool something that anyone would ever take out on a ride with them? It may say so in the marketing guff, but… really? A torque wrench mid-ride? For a start, we’re not sure if it’s a good idea to undo bolts using a torque wrench (comment below with your thoughts) so you’d still have to take another tool with you. REGARDLESS… this is simply A Nice Thing to own. It’s fine if it’s just (rarely) used in your domestic workshop. It has almost zero value proposition. Which again, is fine. Sometimes it’s just nice to have something nice. Especially if someone else buys it for you.

Kenda Pinner Pro

Price : £60 ish

: £60 ish From: Kenda

Shall we compare this to a summer’s day? Or shall we go down the usal route of comparing it to some other brands’ tyres? Yes, the latter. This is part Maxxis Minion DHF, part Specialized Butcher maybe? Whatever its origin story, we are big fans of the contour line motif in and around the knobs. As they’re from Kenda, the PInner Pro tyres don’t come with the typically HOW MUCH?! price tag of other brands. Still, at £60 ish they’re ain’t exactly cheap either. I [Benji] haven’t been that impressed with tyres from companies like Vee Tire Co, so I’m very interested to see what this sort of mid-tier rubber performs like. We also have the Hellkat from a previous FGF on the go at the mo too.

Specialized Boomslang Pedal Service Kit

Price : £37.90

: £37.90 From: Specialized

I [Benji, again] loved my Boomslangs. While they lasted. Which was about half a year. Anyway, I found them in the bottom of my pedal bin (literally a bin where I keep pedals) and thought I’d see if I could resurrect them. And lo and behold, it is possible. Cartridge bearings, needle bearings, o-rings, doohickies and collar tool. The lot. Hopefully the rebuild pedals will last a bit longer if I do the job well and put in some decent grease etc. I’ll let you know in 6.1 months.

Gift Subscription

Price : from £29.00

: from £29.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

You’ve left it too late again. You got a voucher from that friend for Christmas and you’ve not got anything in return. It’s Christmas Eve and the shops are shut. Your choices are a box of Milk Tray from the service station with a bashed in corner or… A gift that keeps giving for a whole year with a Singletrack eGift Subscription! Delivered by something called ’email’, either instantly or at a time in the future of your choice, which means if you are reading this on Christmas Day and you have a friendship on the brink of disaster you can save it right now! Two flavours to choose from. Click the link above to sort it out.

STW Bewildered Enamel Mug

Price : £12.99

: £12.99 From: The Singletrack Shop

It’s a classic enamel mug with truth all over it. 11oz enamel mug. Hand enamelled for a unique finish. Not dishwasher nor microwave safe; fully retro compliant. Can be dangled.

Prototype STW Camping Coffee Filter Holder

Price : £TBC

: £TBC From: The Singletrack Shop (eventually… maybe…)

These don’t exist yet. Well, the prototypes do. It’s a little 3D printing project that’s spiralling rapidly out of control. And we’re presenting it here to gauge the level of interest y’all may (or may not) have in such an item. Well? Comment below.

Featured Member Reward of the Week

From : Singletrack Members Rewards

: Singletrack Members Rewards Reward: 50% off OS Maps

OS Maps: “Discover the great outdoors with OS Maps! Plan, navigate, and explore with detailed maps, route planning, and offline access. Perfect for hikers, cyclists, and adventurers, OS Maps ensures you never lose your way. Experience the ultimate outdoor companion today!”

Thread Of The Week

TOTW is still back! Still! And this week’s winner is mjsmke for this particularly picky thread right here:

As ever, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So mjmmke please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for your random prize (it will probably be a Singletrack Forum Bottle Opener). Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics like. K thx bye!

Madison Saracen: “The unfortunate time has come to bid farewell to the Madison Saracen Factory Race Team, it’s been a huge part of Madison over the past 14 years as well a staple to UK riders and races.”

What is Fresh Goods Friday? It’s Singletrack’s long running, weekly roundup of all of the new products that have been sent in to the magazine. Where do all of the goods come from? They’re sent in by bike companies and marketing agencies What happens to all of the products? They’re featured and then some are reviewed down the line in either Singletrack Magazine or in online reviews and photoshoots. What happens to them when you’ve finished with them? They’re usually sent back after review, or kept on long-term test bikes. But no one ever asks for shorts and shoes back. Trust us on that. Once we were asked to return some brake pads. I’m a company making the next big thing. How much does it cost to feature in FGF? Nothing. Nil. Zero. Diddlysquat. Sod all. Just send all ‘next big things’ to us at – Fresh Goods Friday, Singletrack Magazine, Lockside Mill, Dale Street, Todmorden. OL14 5PX. Please note that if you require the products back after they have featured then you are responsible for arranging collection at your cost. While it is our policy to feature everything we receive in FGF if we decide your product is not suitable for publication we won’t do it. Publication is at our discretion. Whether a product goes on for publication as a review is at editorial discretion. Beer, coffee & spirits will ALWAYS be tested.

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related