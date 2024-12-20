Day 15: TailFin Bar Bag System

Competition

by 0

TailFin Bar Bag System

A bar bag system designed to be both stable and quickly removeable. The mount system means you retains bar space for things like lights. The CNC alloy handlebar mount system has a range of adjustment for a perfect fit, and the two-piece design keeps the bag away from the bars. You should get no movemen

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this you are not logged in.

MegaSack 2024 Draw Index
Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

More posts from Hannah