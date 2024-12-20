Day 15: TailFin Bar Bag System

TailFin Bar Bag System
- Price: £240
- From: TailFin
A bar bag system designed to be both stable and quickly removeable. The mount system means you retains bar space for things like lights. The CNC alloy handlebar mount system has a range of adjustment for a perfect fit, and the two-piece design keeps the bag away from the bars. You should get no movemen
Today’s Question
Instructions
- Make sure you are logged in
- Enter your email address
- Answer today’s question
- Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
- Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
- Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
If you are reading this you are not logged in.