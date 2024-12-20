Editors’ Choice 2024: OneUp Aluminum Handlebar

The excellent OneUp Aluminum Handlebar has been our go-to bar whenever we’ve needed to run a 35mm rise bar on… anything.

“Bars are a key component on a bike and can change how a bike rides and feels. I’ve always been a fan of alloy bars over carbon (ride feel, durability etc.) and since getting a set of OneUp bars for review they’ve become my favourite set and replaced my trusty Burgtec go-to bars. The shape and sweep (800mm wide, 5°, upsweep, 8° backsweep) just feel ‘right’ and suit me, but it’s the general ride feel that is the most impressive. The ovalised shape genuinely adds an element of compliance to the ride, reducing vibrations and adding an element of damping. Goldilocks would be a good term. Not too stiff, not too flexy, just right. Yes, I would like a slightly higher version, but otherwise these are some of the best bars I’ve tried and I’ve no plan to replace them.” – Ross

“The OneUp 7050-T6 aluminium bar has the same ovalised shape as its carbon bars but at a lower price. Stats: 800mm wide, 5°, upsweep, 8° backsweep. A tried and tested recipe. The USP of the bars is the increased damping and compliance through the use of that ovalised profile. Does it work? Yes, it does. The bars are the comfiest I have used. Based on ride feel, they are up there with the best. They take the sting out of rough trails without ever feeling like there is any loss of accuracy. When out of the saddle and yanking on the bars there is no noticeable flex, yet they add a muted level to trails and remove a lot of vibration. A lot of test bikes come with overly stiff (carbon) bars so I often swap them for something more comfortable. These OneUp bars have now become my control set. I’d happily run them on all the bikes I ride and test.” – Benji

Rise: 35mm, 20mm

35mm, 20mm Clamp Diameter: 35mm

35mm Max Stem Clamp Width: 80mm

80mm Width: 800mm

800mm Upsweep: 5°

5° Backsweep: 8°

8° Weight: 337g (35mm), 318g (20mm)

337g (35mm), 318g (20mm) Material: 7050 – T76 Aluminum

7050 – T76 Aluminum Finish: Fine shot peen, black anodize, glossy logos compatible with OneUp handlebar decal kits

Fine shot peen, black anodize, glossy logos compatible with OneUp handlebar decal kits Decal Kit Colours: Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, Silver, Gold, Turquoise, Matte Bronze, Oil Slick and White

Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Purple, Silver, Gold, Turquoise, Matte Bronze, Oil Slick and White Patented Vibration Damping : Our patented oval shape increases vertical compliance, actively reduces vibration and increases comfort. All without compromising stiffness or control.

: Our patented oval shape increases vertical compliance, actively reduces vibration and increases comfort. All without compromising stiffness or control. More Comfort. More Control : Compared to the best handlebars on the market, both carbon and aluminum, our Aluminum Handlebar delivers more vertical compliance and increased steering stiffness. It’s increased comfort and control you have to feel to believe.

: Compared to the best handlebars on the market, both carbon and aluminum, our Aluminum Handlebar delivers more vertical compliance and increased steering stiffness. It’s increased comfort and control you have to feel to believe. Built for Big Hits: The Aluminum Handlebar was developed for World Cup downhill racers who demand the lightest and strongest products on the market. OneUp’s award winning handlebar design is now more durable than ever.

In the Editors’ Choice Awards we highlight our standout bikes and products from the past year. These are the bikes that we’d like to have in our sheds. These are the components and clothing that we still use long after the nominal test period has expired. This is the good stuff.

To make the cut, each thing must have proven itself out on the trails. They’ve got to have been reliable and ride-enhancing. We don’t do technology for technology’s sake. Nor are we overly swayed by showy, high price tags and bling materials. That said, we don’t prioritise anything solely because it’s cheaper than its rivals. Nor do we penalise a genuinely great product if it is conspicuously expensive. Performance is what matters in Editor’s Choice.

This was a star performers of The Class of 2024.

