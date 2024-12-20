Fantasy MTB World Series DH Team Pick With Oisin O Callaghan & Ronan Dunne

In this episode George and Jack run a Mock Draft of how they see the teams lining up in 2025 and then they’re joined by the Fighting Irish; two of the fastest DH riders on planet earth, Oisin O Callaghan and Ronan Dunne…

Listen To The Podcast Here:

Watch The Podcast Here:

After taking a 17 year break from exercise, George rediscovered mountain bikes in 2008. Six years later, at 40 years of age he started racing Downhill and the following season somehow ended up on the Revolution Bike Park Race Team. As the other members of the team fought for podiums and National Series victories, George searched for mid-pack mediocrity. In a bit to add some value #makingupthenumbers was born; a blog about their race weekends and in particular life towards the back of the field.

