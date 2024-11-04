Greg Minnaar: Retirement 20 Questions with the GOAT

Podcast

by 0


In this episode George, Jack and Emi chat MSA, 2025 & Team Rumours before they’re joined by the G.O.A.T., Norco Race Division’s Greg Minnaar to chat about his final season racing World Cups and to play retirement 20 questions!

Listen to the podcast here:

Watch the podcast here:

The Making Up The Numbers podcast is sponsored by:

After taking a 17 year break from exercise, George rediscovered mountain bikes in 2008. Six years later, at 40 years of age he started racing Downhill and the following season somehow ended up on the Revolution Bike Park Race Team. As the other members of the team fought for podiums and National Series victories, George searched for mid-pack mediocrity. In a bit to add some value #makingupthenumbers was born; a blog about their race weekends and in particular life towards the back of the field.

