Greg Minnaar: Retirement 20 Questions with the GOAT

In this episode George, Jack and Emi chat MSA, 2025 & Team Rumours before they’re joined by the G.O.A.T., Norco Race Division’s Greg Minnaar to chat about his final season racing World Cups and to play retirement 20 questions!
Listen to the podcast here:
Watch the podcast here:
