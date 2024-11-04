Greg Minnaar: Retirement 20 Questions with the GOAT



In this episode George, Jack and Emi chat MSA, 2025 & Team Rumours before they’re joined by the G.O.A.T., Norco Race Division’s Greg Minnaar to chat about his final season racing World Cups and to play retirement 20 questions!

