What’s In The MegaSack This Week? PLUS Week 1 Winners

Ermagerrrrd. It’s Week 2 of the MegaSack Giveaway. Were you lucky last week? Will you strike it lucky this week? In no particular order (you’ll have to tune in to see what each day holds!) let’s check out what you could be winning this week!

Shimano GE700 and pedal bundle

This is a clippy pedal bundle for the gravity or enduro crew. You’ll get a highly reliable set of Shimano M8120 XT pedals, with platform for extra control, support and stability. Plus, you’ll get a pair of Shimano GE700 shoes to pair with them. Designed to offer a bit more flex than some clip-in shoes, the TORBAL 2.0 torsional midsole will allow your foot to bend a touch in corners, giving you more control. They’ve got a reinforced toe box to keep your little piggies protected, and a raised inner to give your ankle a touch of protection. An EVA midsole adds cushioning, while a long cleat channel gives plenty of adjustment room to get your position set just as you like it.

Lazer Chase Helmet

This is a downhill certified full face helmet with Kineticore rotational impact protection built in. This is designed to reduce the effect of an impact on your brain while also reducing the impact of the helmet on the planet, by minimising the use of plastic. This also helps reduce the weight. It’s neck brace compatible, with D-Ring faster and breakaway visor. Available in a choice of 4 colours.

Gtechniq Ultimate Bike Care Kit

Whether you’ve a new bike you want to protect from the outset, or and old favourite that needs some love, this bike care bundle will have your bike looking its best. As well as cleaning products to get the muck off, you get a couple of different protection options. The Bike Ceramic will give your frame a protective coating to help it clear mud and grime for up to 24 months, while the Ceramic Quick Coat will give up to 6 months of protection. Both are compatible with and can be used in addition to any frame wrap you may choose.

DT Swiss F1900 Wheelset

£199.99 per end From: Freewheel

Sold as the wheel for those with a tendency to smash, these are alloy wheels that will suit many riders. A good balance of strength and weight, offered at a great price, these have a 35mm external and 30mm internal width. Built in Europe with J Bend spokes and DT Swiss 370 hubs, these come with an 18 tooth DT Swiss Ratchet system, recommended for long travel bikes. Riders can swap to 36 or 54 tooth with optional ratchet kits (not included), and service their DT Swiss hubs tool free.

Madison Clothing DTE bundle

Defy the elements with this DTE clothing bundle. The tough 3-layer waterproof DTE jacket has huge side zips that double as pockets or vents, and wrist adjustments so you can strap yourself in and keep the rain out. The DTE 4-season trousers are floaty light for the most part, with waterproof bum and backs of thighs, to help keep the cold and damp at bay where it matters most. The lightweight fabric elsewhere dries quickly and won’t become too heavy if you do get caught in the rain. A pair of Isoler Merino socks should keep your toes warm and non sweaty – and give you a chance to push the limits of merino’s low-stink properties. Benji not included.

Good luck and enjoy the week’s giveaways!

If you’re just here and catching up, here’s what you need to know:

Every week day until Christmas Eve we’ll be posting a story about a product that you could win. Watch the video, then go to our website and log in (it’s free to log in, so get that set up now if you haven’t already registered with us).

Logging in will reveal a question – answer it correctly and you’ll be entered into the Daily Draw, and have a chance to win that day’s prize.

So far, so exciting. But now it gets better still.

Singletrack Subscribers will also be entered into the Megasack Draw. Every time you enter a Daily Draw, another entry will be added to the Megasack. Enter every Daily Draw, and you’ll have 16 entries in the Megasack. Just make sure you are a paid up and active Singletrack Subscriber by 23rd December, so that when we draw the Megasack on Christmas Eve, your name is in the pot. Remember, ONLY Singletrack Subscribers will be in with a chance of winning the Megasack this year.

Please note that we can only deliver prizes to UK postal addresses.

But what about the Week 1 Winners?

Here you go. The draw took place at 6pm Sunday 8th December.

If you are a winner we’ll be in touch via email to arrange delivery of your prize. Remember that it MUST be to a UK address.

Winner’s name: Ali

Winner’s name: Peter Clegg

Winner’s name: Woo

Winner’s name: Nick Cummins

Winner’s name: Matt Wilmot

