2025 UK Mountain Bike Endurance Calendar Revealed

If mountain biking for you means clippy pedals, short travel bikes, and tyres with just a hint of knobs, then this news is for you. British Cycling has released the dates for next year’s ‘endurance’ calendar. You’ve got until early April to get your training in, and your kit together.

Will you be racing this series? Yes, can't wait! Maybe, but it's a bit above my level, I might do a local equivalent No, I like XC style riding, but not racing No, XC endurance is not my bag, I prefer gravel events No, XC endurance is not my bag, I prefer gravity events

Here’s the full press release:

British Cycling can unveil the dates and locations for the 2025 mountain bike endurance calendar, which will bring riders and fans from across the nation to some of the most scenic and challenging trails in Britain.

With five rounds, culminating in two prestigious national championship events, the season promises exciting competition and unforgettable experiences for riders and spectators.

2025 Mountain Bike Endurance Calendar:

Round 1: Cannock Chase – 5-6 April

Round 2: Margam Park – 26-27 April

Round 3: Glentress – 10-11 May

Round 4: Tong, Bradford – 7-8 June

Round 5: Kirroughtree – 28-29 June

The season will peak in July and August with the national championships, where the best riders will compete for coveted titles in the cross-country and marathon disciplines.

National Cross-country Championships (XC/XCO): Woody’s Bike Park – 18-20 July

National Marathon Championships: Newcastleton – 3 August

British Cycling’s Head of Sport, Ant Gill, said:

“We’re excited to bring the thrill of mountain bike racing to such a wide variety of terrains in this year’s calendar, from the classic trails of Cannock Chase to the technical demands of Woody’s Bike Park. Each venue on this year’s calendar has been chosen for its unique challenge and its ability to showcase the strength and skill of our riders.

“The national championships are always a highlight of the season, where we see the nation’s best athletes push their limits in pursuit of the top titles. Woody’s Bike Park promises an intense cross-country battle on one of the most challenging courses in the UK, while Newcastleton will offer a spectacular setting for marathon specialists to showcase their endurance and tactical skill. We can’t wait to see who rises to the occasion this year and to celebrate the incredible talent within British mountain biking.”

The 2025 season will offer a platform for established riders and emerging talent alike, while giving fans an exhilarating showcase of British mountain biking. British Cycling encourages all mountain biking enthusiasts, from competitors to supporters, to join in the excitement of the 2025 season.

For more information on registration and locations, visit the British Cycling website here.

