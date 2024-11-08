Give the gift of Singletrack this year with added extras

Our Sub-In-A-Box gift membership is a great way to gift a Singletrack membership in a physical form that you can wrap up and hand over to the special mountain biker in your life. This season we are throwing in some added bonuses to make the gift extra valuable.

In the words of Brad Pitt in the classic family film, Seven, ‘What’s in the box?’

When you open the extra nice matt black gift box, inside your special friend will find the latest copy of Singletrack World magazine so they can get reading straight away. There is also a very sweet and classy black envelope which contains the gift card and the all important joining code. In total they will get seven issues of Singletrack World magazine instead of the usual six.

Your recipient just needs to redeem the code on our site using the instructions on the back to activate their full membership and all the perks.

They will then get access to our entire back catalog of publications going back to 2001 as well as the next six issues that will be posted to them for the next 12 months.

Full digital access is included so they will be able to read all of our most valuable content that we hide away exclusively for our members. So, hugely reduced ads on the site, discounts off our merch and free postage on everything in our shop. They will even be able to enter our most exclusive members only competitions like the annual MegaSack grand draw that happens every Christmas.

When you order your Sub-In-A-Box you will have the choice of having it sent direct to the recipient or to yourself to wrap up and hand over in person.

This year we are offering the option to add one of our new 2025 beanies to your box for just £10 (Beanie RRP £24) to make it an extra special package.

There are digital only options and a print & digital gift sub that doesn’t come in a box too.

Check out the full gift sub options below.

