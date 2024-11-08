Fresh Goods Friday 730: The Fingers In Ears Edition

Nope. Not going to talk about it. Don’t what you’re on about anyway. Everything is fine. Everything is fine. La-la-la!

As if to prove such, here is a particularly potent edition of Fresh Goods Friday for you.

Everything is fine.

Not feeling massively happy this week? You’re not alone.

Cotic Rocket

Price : complete bikes from £8,799

: complete bikes from £8,799 From: Cotic Bikes

Following on from one comment-tastic ebike (the Amflow Carbon PL Pro review) to another one: the Cotic Rocket. Normally all the talk would be about the frame material (a steel framed ebike is pretty unique). But with this bike, all of the talk is about the battery. Not the size of it. But the fact that it’s externally mounted. This has really upset a lot of people. Basically they don’t like the look of it. Regardless of any aesthetic debate we may wish to have, the decision to ‘go external’ has three distinct positive attributes: lower overall weight, more battery (and charging) options and control over how stiff the front triangle is. This whopping C5 size bike comes in at 22kg as seen, inc. pedals. That is pretty good for a full power eMTB (the Amflow was 21.69kg btw). Anyhoo, Benji spent some time on this demo bike the otehr day and will present this preliminary findings next Wednesday.

Fresh Goods Friday 730: D’Movie

Turn that frown upside down. Or don’t.

Kenda Karma 2 Pro

Price : £57.60

: £57.60 From: Kenda

Sub-sixty quid for a tyre is rare these days. The Karma is perhaps something of a not-massively-UK-autumn-friendly choice but it does have plenty of cult fanatics in Europe and/or in drier times. It’s an interesting blend of spaced-out tread but shallow knobbles. Could be a good choice for a rear tyre once we get into springtime. The circa 800g weight appeals, if the SCT casing is up to the task.

Kenda Hellkat Pro

Price : £62.40

: £62.40 From: Kenda

This rubbery beaut may have eked over the sixty quid mark but it’s still coming in at a price significantly under the £80 SRPs we’re used to seeing in FGF. Similarly gappy tread layout as the Karma 2 Pro above but with bigger, blockier knobbles. The is the Advanced Enduro Casing (AEC) version and comes in around the 1,100g mark. We shall pop these (and the Karma 2 Pro) on the digi scales ASAP. Apologies for forgetting this week!

Tannus Fusion Insert

Price : £70.00

: £70.00 From: Tannus

Two inserts in one package. The idea of the Fusion combo is to combine Tannus’ Pro and Lite inserts together to get a higher level of protection, “run flat” “capability and lateral support. “Specific for DH use and for days on the most extreme trails.” Made from 20% recycled material (which is possibly why they’re black rather than Tannus’ signature red). Claimed weight of 205g for this 29er flavour Fusion.

7Mesh Spruce Jacket

Price : £130.00

: £130.00 From: 7Mesh

Here’s a smartly tailored mid-layer from those Canadians at 7Mesh. This colour is ‘raisin’ apparently and the fit is ‘Mountain trim’ – somewhere between fitted and relaxed – and the fabric is WTV 200. We tested the original Chilco smock jacket that has WTV fabric (Wind Thermal Ventilation) and, while great, it’s way too hot for most activities, so 7Mesh has kept the idea, but trimmed down the insulation to suit its mid-to-top layer design. It’s a top that’ll work as an extra layer in the winter and on its own in spring/autumn.

Shimano EX7G Shoes

Price : £199.00

: £199.00 From: Freewheel

Shimano says “Off-road touring shoes that deliver premium comfort and performance for exploring in adverse conditions”. There’s a similar pair of shoes in the EX7 for £50 less, but these EX7Gs are for ‘adverse conditions’. How so? They have a GoreTex lining, BOA closure, as well as a neoprene cuff to keep rocks out of your shoes when you’re doing endless hike-a-bikes or pushing your loaded bike up a trail while inhaling peanut M&Ms. The shoes (or are they boots?) feature Shimano’s new Ultread soles for good traction in wet or dry, with an EVA midsole for riding and walking comfort. The sole stiffness rates at a 5 out of 12.

Madison Roam Primaloft Gilet

Price : £69.00

: £69.00 From: Freewheel

Our bald, jaunty model reappears… This wintry gilet from Madison Clothing packs up small, but has a thin layer of Primaloft covering the chest and shoulders to reinforce the warmth of the windproof fabric. There are elastic arm holes and a zip and that’s about all for features, but what more do you need?

Tailfin Flat Bar Bag System

Price : from £230.00

: from £230.00 From: Tailfin

Stable. Positionable. Quick removeable. Retains bar space and offers accessory mounting space (optional extras). CNC alloy handlebar mount system with multiple axes of adjustment for a perfect fit. The two-piece design keeps the bag away from the bars. No movement and no headtube rub when set in position. Narrow clamp width (11.6mm) takes up minimal space on the handlebar. 100% waterproof. 4kg weight limit recommendation for off-road.”

Coros Dura Solar GPS Bike Computer

Price : £249.00

: £249.00 From: Coros

Hannah has gone techno this week/winter. Wish her luck! Just wait until you see what else she has in (next week’s FGF). What does this GPS offer you ask? “120 hours of ride time on a single charge. Up to 2 extra hours of ride time per hour from solar charging. Fully customizable 2.7in MIP color screen with adaptive backlight. Responsive touchscreen. Digital dial and single-button for one-finger control with ease. Turn-by-turn and smart rerouting powered by Google Maps. Bluetooth and ANT+ support and third-party integrations.”

STW Merch MY2025

Price : from £9.99

: from £9.99 From: Singletrack World Shop

Our merch is back! We know many of you have missed it and we’ve even got a brand new massive mug! Where we have been able we’ve made sure everything ticks as many environmental boxes as possible as that’s important to us. So you can browse through a atypically wide range of organic t-shirts, hoodies, hats and mugs. All profits go back into the Singletrack pot to keep us as sustainable as the gear we sell.

If you are not yet a subscriber we have a killer offer to tempt you over into the light. Just check out the story below…

Featured Member Reward Of The Week

Reward : 20% off Osprey

: 20% off Osprey From: Singletrack Member Rewards Program

About Osprey: “Osprey was born in California 1974, with a head full of ideas and a desire to design & build innovative backpacks to the highest quality. Today, Osprey products continue that pioneering spirit, being used on the highest mountains to the remotest islands and everywhere in between. The Osprey Europe programme offers you the opportunity to promote an extensive range of innovative packs and accessories.”

If only…

What is Fresh Goods Friday? It’s Singletrack’s long running, weekly roundup of all of the new products that have been sent in to the magazine. Where do all of the goods come from? They’re sent in by bike companies and marketing agencies What happens to all of the products? They’re featured and then some are reviewed down the line in either Singletrack Magazine or in online reviews and photoshoots. What happens to them when you’ve finished with them? They’re usually sent back after review, or kept on long-term test bikes. But no one ever asks for shorts and shoes back. Trust us on that. Once we were asked to return some brake pads. I’m a company making the next big thing. How much does it cost to feature in FGF? Nothing. Nil. Zero. Diddlysquat. Sod all. Just send all ‘next big things’ to us at – Fresh Goods Friday, Singletrack Magazine, Lockside Mill, Dale Street, Todmorden. OL14 5PX. Please note that if you require the products back after they have featured then you are responsible for arranging collection at your cost. While it is our policy to feature everything we receive in FGF if we decide your product is not suitable for publication we won’t do it. Publication is at our discretion. Whether a product goes on for publication as a review is at editorial discretion. Beer, coffee & spirits will ALWAYS be tested.

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Email Address *

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related