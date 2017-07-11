VLOG: Riding Bikepark Innsbruck

After road-tripping all the way from Singletrack Towers in Todmorden to our destination in Innsbruck, Austria, it was time to pull the test bikes out of the van and hit the trails to see what all the fuss was about. In case you hadn’t heard, Innsbruck recently became the newest addition to the Crankworx program, and there’s a lot of chatter growing about the riding both in and around the area.

For the first day of our Innsbruck adventure, we scoped out a gnarly S4-graded singletrack run known as the Nordkette trail (just as an FYI, Austria grades its trails thusly: S1 being a smooth hiking trail, and S5 basically being unrideable). If you haven’t watched the VLOG yet where we attempt to ride totally inappropriate hardtails without full-face helmets or padding down a double black diamond downhill trail, then you should definitely watch that now.

The following day we were spoiled with some riding that didn’t require dual-crown forks. Heading to the other side of town, we rode Bikepark Innsbruck – the location for the recent Crankworx event. The riding was sweet, and we even had a crack at the Crankworx DH trail, because, well, why not eh?