VLOG: Singletrack On Shoot In Innsbruck

After nearly 1000 miles of driving, the Singletrack Road Trip Squad™ finally arrived in Innsbruck, Austria, with only one near-death motorway experience in the bag. Ready for three days of riding and shooting on the trails around Innsbruck, the squad also had the chance to explore in and around the city to find out why it’s such a desirable travel destination.

Thankfully (or is it unfortunately?) for us, they had the cameras the whole time, and have just put together a video log for us all to get a behind the scenes look at what went on after turning up to the country’s most technical trails with three hardtails…

Haven’t seen the first video? Check out the full road trip shenanigans here.

Disclosure

This content was produced in association with Innsbruck Tourism