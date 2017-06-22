Crankworx Innsbruck Is Go!

If you think it’s too hot to ride a bike, why not settle down and watch others ride theirs? Crankworx Innsbruck got underway yesterday with the Innsbruck Whipoff, which was won by Louis Reboul and Casey Brown.

It’s not too late to grab a cool drink and chill out however, as today sees the Mons Royale Dual Speed And Style, and there are four days of action packed viewing available to see you through to the end of the heatwave. It’s all being broadcast live on Crankworx.com and Red Bull TV.

Mons Royale Dual Speed & Style Innsbruck

Thursday, June 22, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox

Friday, June 23, 7–9 p.m.

Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill presented by iXS

Saturday, June 24, 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle presented by Kenda

Sunday, June 25, 2:30–5:00 p.m.