Fort William 2017: Tech Bits In The Race Pits

For everyone who’s been following our Fort William social media feed, you’ll be well aware that it is non-stop up here at Fort Bill. With a new racecourse and plenty of new bikes being put to the test, the tension is building amongst competitors and their teams. Combined with one of the best crowds of the World Cup Series, the atmosphere is absolutely palpable!

For a visual rundown of the action, make sure you check out our mega photo galleries from Friday’s practice, and Saturday’s qualifying. Alongside that, be sure to have a look at our list of prototype bikes from Fort William, including that brand new 29er downhill bike from Intense.

There’s been loads of other gems shining in the pits, and our cameras have caught all of it along the way. If you love seeing what the world’s fastest mountain bikers are riding and how they setup their bikes, then get settled in for a virtual tour of all the tech bits and bobs in the race pits at the 2017 Fort William World Cup.