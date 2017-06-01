Fort William World Cup Weekend Social Feed

Whether you are heading north for this weekend’s DH racing at Fort William or sitting at home watching it on the tellybox, here’s another way to keep updated on the what goes on at favourite DH event of the year.

This page contains a constantly updating stream of posts from all over social media based around Fort William. If you are within range of the race or use the hashtag #stwfortbill then your post could end up on this page. If you don’t believe us, give it a try. We are dragging in posts from Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.