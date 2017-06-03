Fort William 2017: Practice Mega Gallery

Friday at the 2017 Fort William World Cup is all about practice. With riders heading out from 8am to shake the dust off their bikes, and get those potential line choices nailed down. From top to bottom, the Fort William track is a bike beater – so on practice days it’s all about getting the nerves sorted out and testing the water for what will be a mega weekend of racing.

We headed up the mountain after lunch to catch some of the action from the Group A practice session, which then ran into timed practice for the top riders from all categories. With cameras at the ready and GoPros in hand, our crack team were on hand to get snap happy and provide you with a selection of the best of Friday, at Fort William.

