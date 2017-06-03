Fort William 2017: Saturday Qualifying Gallery

Yesterday we brought you a mega gallery from practice and timed practice up at the 2017 Fort William World Cup, and today we turn our attention to qualifying runs. For practice, we wanted to aim our focus at the top section of the Fort Bill track – probably the most iconic section of trail, due to its open setting and grey rock and track surfacing.

Today we moved to the lower section of the track to see how playtime in the woods has treated the riders taking on the slippery serpent of mud, wet roots and sloppy turns. For us mere-mortals, riding trails like these would make even the most confident shiver and shake at the thought. For these guys and girls though, its head down and time to concentrate – carefully navigating a selection of ridiculous trail features that scare the crap out of normal human beings.

Let’s paint the picture… We’re hitting some quick, open trails with some sweet jumps and nice big swooping berms. It’s a good time. A quick right hander drops us into the woods, and suddenly out of nowhere, *holy mercy*… yep, that’s the wooded section at Fort William. After 2-to-3minutes of pounding the hard packed rocky sections at the beginning of the track, riders are lured into a false sense of security and dumped front wheel (all being well) first into a hellish section of disaster riddled roots, swamp like peat bog mud and ruts to swallow the biggest of 29in wheels. Rather them than us, that’s what I saw. Let’s take a look at how they got on.

And with that, we tap out for the second last day of action at the Fort William World Cup. Tomorrow brings fourth the final and most important day of the Fort William World Cup. Who will stand on the podium at the close of racing? We’ll just have to wait and see…