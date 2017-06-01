Juliana Launches New Strega 170mm Bike

Juliana bikes has also launched a new bike today. The Strega is now one of the longest travel women’s mountain bikes on the market, exceeding the company’s own Rubion. And while it looks like it’s just a rebadged Santa Cruz, Juliana is quick to point out that it goes to great lengths to spec specific shock tunes for lighter riders, more appropriate ‘touch points’ like saddles and grips – and the bike comes in an Extra Small size (though, to be fair, the new Nomad does too now…)

Claimed to be “more agile and versatile than a Santa Cruz V10, more composed at speed and on steeps than acRoubion, the Strega launches straight into the nowoman’s land of a 170mm travel bike.”

With a 65° head angle and 27.5in wheels, the bike is obviously aimed at hard hitting trail riders and bike park sessioners.

Juliana boasts “suspension tuned appropriately for the anticipated rider, crazy low standover heights and frame size specific dropper posts. Juliana is founded upon a drive to meet the demands of the most committed female outdoor athletes. We’re not afraid to see where that leads us, and the Strega proves that sentiment. It may be the most niche bike we’ve ever produced, but those who know, know that the wickedest of good times lie out there on the fringes.”

And that’s about all we know about the Strega right now, so we’ll turn you over to the spec sheet. It’ll be interesting to see if any of these bikes start appearing at the EWS or Tweedlove rounds coming up. Or is that not what they’re for? It’ll be interesting to see who likes the look of these.

JULIANA STREGA KEY FEATURES

Custom shock tune for lighter riders: Enables a plusher ride straight out of the shop



Low standover: Size XS offers 27.7” (704mm) clearance (low setting)



Female driven component choice: From shock tune to chainring size and saddles to grips, our crew of dedicated female product testers have pored over all the details a modern female mountain biker wants.

Juliana Strega Specifications

170mm VPP™ travel

65 degree head angle

150mm Reverb compatibility on medium, 125mm on small, and 100mm on XS

Full carbon frame and swingarm, with a lifetime warranty

Suspension tuned for lighter riders

Low standover height for better maneuverability

Progressive lower-link shock configuration

Bolt on shuttle guard, downtube protector and shock fender

High and low geometry settings via flip chip in link

27.5-inch wheels

Santa Cruz Reserve 30 carbon wheel upgrade option

Color: Wicked

Available in CC and C carbon

Sizes: XS, S, M