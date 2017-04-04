SRAM Introduce 1x Specific Reverb Remote

While photos have been circulating around the webisphere for the past few weeks, today RockShox officially releases its new Reverb 1x remote. Having been in development for the past two years, the new 1x remote uses a paddle-style design that mimics a lever on a front shifter, offering a much more ergonomic action compared to the existing push-style Reverb remote. As such, it’s only compatible with 1x drivetrain setups, though given our most recent drivetrain poll, it seems that less and less people are using front derailleurs these days.

You’ll be able to buy the Reverb 1x Remote as an aftermarket upgrade that is compatible with the latest generation of Reverb dropper posts (see more details below), and it will also be available as an option when purchasing a whole Reverb dropper post.

“The all-new Reverb remote pairs the superior ergonomics of SRAM’s shifter design with low-lever-force hydraulic actuation to create the world’s best dropper-post remote. Its excellent ergonomics and light touch mean that riders of all ability levels can use their Reverb posts quicker, more easily and more often, for better ride control everywhere on the trail. And the new Reverb 1x Remote’s Bleeding Edge™ fitting ensures that the periodic maintenance needed for optimum performance is about as hassle-free as working the remote itself.” – SRAM.

The RockShox Reverb 1X Remote Features

Designed to be used in place of a left-hand trigger shifter

Only compatible with 1x drivetrains

Hydraulic actuation for adjustability, low maintenance and low lever force

69.2 grams: only 21 grams heavier than the standard Reverb remote

Compatible with all B1 and A2 Reverb and Reverb Stealth models (identifiable by the black return speed adjuster on the standard remote. Not compatible with original A1 Reverb models that are identifiable by a silver return speed adjuster)

MatchMaker X or discrete clamp options

Bleeding Edge™ lever bleed fitting

Tooled speed adjust

Available as an option on all Reverb Stealth models

Also available as a separate upgrade for existing Reverb dropper posts

Upgrade kit includes remote, Bleeding Edge™ fitting, discreet clamp, MMX clamp)

RRP: £90

Interested in seeing a bit more of the new 1x Remote in action? Then check out the video from SRAM below;