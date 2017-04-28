More Singletrack7 Course Teasers

With just 2 weeks to go before Singletrack7 kicks off for the first time ever, we’ve been getting the fine details together to make sure there’s a challenging, yet fun course for you all to take part on.

We’ve already had a teaser video of the course, and we’ve hinted that we plan to have some fun features (did anyone say foam pit), but what we have for you today is a more detailed introduction of the Singlerack7 course.

Following an open start, some fire road and a bit of a climb up to help spread everyone out we dive down the fast swoopy “Seven Legit Cranks” to get some grins in early on the lap, then take them away again as we climb back up a testy little grind.

Next we flow into “Savangers Tinkle” which is a new woodland section, never before touched, which has a nice favourable roll to it swooping between the trees. After a bit more fast fire road we take the turns of “Cleaner Veg Stinks” before dropping into a few ups and downs, then the chance to take a breather or knock it up a few gears with a few hundred metres of stone track.

Then we’re soon back into the woods taking in the last few named sections of the lap; the fast and flowing turns of the “Eleven Sign Track” contrasts nicely to the tighter nature of “Cleverest Snaking” before we belt down the fast approach to drop down “Severest Clanking”. Head back to the start/finish area for some arena-based-tom-foolery, rinse and repeat.

Registration for the Singletrack7 has been open all month and we’re seeing a healthy number of riders signing up, but there is still plenty of space left. Come by yourself, with your mates, local club or (if you have to) bring the family.

What is the Singletrack7?

In a nutshell it’s an XC endurance race for pairs and soloists. Racers compete to complete as many laps of the 6km course as possible within the allotted time. The course has been designed to be fast and engaging making the most of the trails at Catton Park. Expect a mix of terrain with woodland singletrack, fast fireroads, testy little climbs as well as the much loved Bluebell Woods descent. The course has been set up to be suitable for anyone that is at home on a mountain bike – plenty of fun stuff to get your teeth stuck into but nothing so technical that the more novice rider can’t get down safely.

The added twist is the addition of a number of manmade obstacles which will give all spectators plenty to cheer about or heckle at. More info on these features to follow but you can expect things to give your skill a little tester such as an alcohol themed shortcut, water, foam, things to bunny hop and jump. There will always be an alternative route if you don’t fancy these sections, but it will be a bit longer to go around and you may well receive an increased level of heckling!

When Is The Singletrack7?

14th May 2017.

Where Is The Singletrack7?

Catton Park, Derbyshire, DE12 8LN.

How Much Is The Singletrack7?

Solo entries are £30, Pairs entries are £45.

For more information please visit www.fulcrum-events.co.uk/singletrack7