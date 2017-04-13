Singletrack7: Who’s Going To Be There?

With just 4 weeks to go before the Singletrack7, more news of this highly anticipated event has been made official.

If you’re familiar with Enduro6, then you are going to love Singletrack7. The event will be held on 14th May at Caton Park and is basically a 7-hour endurance XC race featuring a mix of natural and man-made obstacles for riders to navigate.

Some of the features that riders can look forward to include an alcohol themed shortcut, various objects to bunny hop, water traps and something to do with foam?…

We’re pushing the boat out with Singletrack7 and want to make it one of the best events of the year, and with the help of our sponsors we think we’re on the right track!

Current Singletrack7 Sponsors

Fenwicks will be on hand with their very swish looking new van and tent to talk everyone through their exemplary range of UK designed & manufactured maintenance range to make sure your bike is running as sweet as a nut throughout the day whatever the conditions. They’ve also been involved with some course modification and have been talking about a Fenwick’s Foaming Chain Cleaner themed feature (oooh, what could that be??).

TrailMaps.co.uk do some very classy looking prints to adorn the walls of your home, garage or non-gender-specific-cave. They will be in attendance with examples of their work to order, including a limited edition print of the Singletrack7 course. What’s more they have been generous enough to give us one of these prints to give away to one lucky rider. To learn more visit www.trailmaps.co.uk

OTE Sports resident race whippet Jack Clarkson will be joining you all on the start line to get stuck into the Singletrack7. If you feel the need to slow him down just keep asking him detailed questions about how their performance nutrition range work. The good people of OTE are also adding a few choice items into our prize pot, which absolutely everyone has a chance of winning.

The bobble hat is very much becoming de rigueur at bike events, regardless of the time of year and there’s no one bigger, or better at them than our good friends at Big Bobble Hats. The guys will have a veritable rainbow of hats on offer so there’s bound to be something that matches you riding kit, or your mood. To complete your look you can now buy matching socks, allowing you to bookend your look with a fair chunk of style.

So what is the Singletrack7?

In a nutshell, it’s an XC endurance race for pairs and soloists. Racers compete to complete as many laps of the 6km course as possible within the allotted time. The course has been designed to be fast and engaging making the most of the trails at Catton Park. Expect a mix of terrain with woodland singletrack, fast fireroads, tasty little climbs as well as the much loved Bluebell Woods descent. The course has been set up to be suitable for anyone that is at home on a mountain bike – plenty of fun stuff to get your teeth stuck into but nothing so technical that the more novice rider can’t get down safely.

When Is The Singletrack7?

14th May 2017.

Where Is The Singletrack7?

Catton Park, Derbyshire, DE12 8LN.

How Much Is The Singletrack7?

Solo entries are £30, Pairs entries are £45.

For more information please visit www.fulcrum-events.co.uk/singletrack7