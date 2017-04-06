Sneak Peek: Singletrack7 Course Teaser Video!

We’re sure you have all heard about the Singletrack7, if not here’s a recap of this new event and what you can expect plus a teaser video of the trails on offer!

Legendary event organisers Patrick Adams and Alec McNicol, the team behind Enduro6, are feverishly working away on the final details of the all new Singletrack7.

To be held at Catton Park on Sunday 14th of May, the event is an XC endurance challenge with a few fun twists and turns. Riders will have a mix of natural singletrack, fireroad, and uphill sprints to tackle, but there will also be some manmade obstacles thrown in to liven things up! Imagine a crazy golf course for XC endurance and you might have a rough idea of what lies ahead!

While we can’t give away all the details of the course we do have a short teaser video of the natural terrain you can expect to hit during each 7km lap. Can’t see the video? Click here.

When Is The Singletrack7?

14th May 2017.

Where Is The Singletrack7?

Catton Park, Derbyshire, DE12 8LN.

How Much Is The Singletrack7?

Solo entries are £30, Pairs entries are £45.

For more information please visit www.fulcrum-events.co.uk/singletrack7