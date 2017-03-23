Exclusive! SunRace Launches 11-50T Cassette!

Although this is due to appear in Fresh Goods Friday tomorrow, we couldn’t help bringing you this sneak preview as well.

Seemingly unannounced by SunRace, we just happened upon it while browsing Ison Distribution’s website (we all do it when bored, right?) and after a few calls to make sure we really were hearing things right, we not only confirmed its existence, but Ison popped one in the post for us to look at.

What we have here is SunRace’s mahoosive 11-50T eleven speed cassette. SunRace says that it’s compatible with 11sp XTR, XT and SLX and will work with SRAM X1 too. We assume that you need a large amount of B-tension screw screwing, but there’s no other mention of any other special precautions. A 50T big sprocket is of course not new. SRAM launched Eagle last year, with its 500% 10-50T 12 speed range and OneUp countered with a 50T hop-up kit for 11 speed users, but no one that we know has offered a whole 11 speed cassette with a 50T bottom end.

Although the sprocket is large, the price is relatively low, coming in at £99 in silver and £109 for the black cassette. Numbers fans might also be interested in the ratios, which are 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 24, 28, 32, 36, 42 and 50T.

And the other number? 526g

Here’s the link on distributor Ison’s website.They’re even in stock now.