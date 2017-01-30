Monday Motivation

Last week you offered up an eclectic mix in response to our ‘bike brands’ theme. Sadly though it didn’t get Hannah motivated enough to hop on that turbo trainer (although she did achieve some cake offset by riding a real bike on plenty of occasions). But the Dirty Reiver beckons, and now she’s eyeing up Grinduro too, so she really does need to put in some decent efforts on the training front.

For this week theme then, picture yourself at mile 80 of a 100 mile challenge. Your legs are tired, your bum hurts, you’ve run out of jelly babies, and it’s starting to drizzle. There’s a bail out point approaching, but as you get there, they’re playing your tune. You grab some food from the feed station and pedal on – not towards the campsite and warm showers, but the remaining 20 miles.

What is that tune? That one that’s going to spur you on, lift your heart, and get your head down. The one that makes you say ‘Have It!’.

Here we go:

1 – We start the playlist with a tune, and we set the theme.

2 – You leave your tune suggestions in the comments section (on our website, not Facebook) – one track per person, and it must fit with the theme (you can explain it if you’re feeling obscure).

3 – When we have 10 suggestions, we’ll create a playlist. If you’re too slow to get your suggestion in, you’ll just have to be quicker next time, we’re taking the first ten answers only!

4 – The link to the playlist will visible to subscribers only, to listen to and use how you wish. Of course, if you’re not a subscriber you could read the comments and make your own playlist, but with digital subscriptions starting at £1.49 a month, subscribing is easier.

With the theme of ‘Have It!’, let’s start this one off with one that it has been scientifically proven (with no shadow of alternative fact doubt) that it is impossible to sit still to.