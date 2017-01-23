Monday Motivation

As is well documented, there is nothing that the Singletrack Forum does not know. It knows more than any other forum anywhere. It has a higher collective IQ than any bike forum, any internet forum – there are many great minds out there, great, clever minds, and we respect them all – but the Singletrack Forum really is the greatest collection of minds. Period.

Now, many of these Forumites are also subscribers, although we do respect those that aren’t, because respect is important, and we’re big on respect. But if you want to read on and join in – because what we’re really talking about here is really very important, very important – then you’re going to have to subscribe.

Because we are going to create the greatest tune association turbo training suffer camp pain cave playlist ever. Well, it might be, if you lot join in.

Here’s the plan:

1 – We start the playlist with a tune, and we set the theme.

2 – You leave your tune suggestions in the comments below – one track per person, and it must fit with the theme (you can explain it if you’re feeling obscure).

3 – When we have 10 suggestions, we’ll create a playlist. If you’re too slow to get your suggestion in, you’ll just have to be quicker next time, we’re taking the first ten answers only!

4 – The link to the playlist will visible to subscribers only, to listen to and use how you wish. Of course, if you’re not a subscriber you could read the comments and make your own playlist, but with digital subscriptions starting at £1.49 a month, subscribing is easier.

Why? Well, the Forum is great for suggesting new tunes and reminding you of old ones, and we reckon you can help us pull together a few great selections. Ten tunes should be just about right for a turbo session, and until we hit British Summer Time there are a few of us who could do with the extra motivation to do some training (for starters, there’s Hannah, who is apparently doing the Dirty Reiver, which may actually require some proper training to take place).

So here we go, let’s see what you can come up with. Today’s theme is bike brands, because this is, after all, a cycling site, despite all the woodburner and plumbing action. And this is a great tune. Really great. Really really – and we mean this sincerely – great.