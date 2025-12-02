MegaSack Day 2: Win this Madison Clothing Bundle worth £430!

Win this Madison Clothing Bundle

Price : £431.94

: £431.94 From: Freewheel

Madison Roam Men’s 2-Layer Waterproof Jacket

Waterproof mountain biking jacket with hood, built to keep you dry in our ever changeable weather. Packable with a relaxed fit, features three zip pockets and elasticated hem and cuffs. RRP £99.99

Madison DTE 4 Season DWR Bib Trousers

Winter-ready mountain bike dungarees! Although in the UK this is also a versatile riding pant designed to be worn all year round! Wear with a long sleeve jersey (see below) for lightweight protection, or layer under a jacket for added warmth and protection. Three different leg lengths are available. RRP £149.99

Madison Flux Men’s Long Sleeve Trail Jersey

Yer classic lighter weight long sleeve mountain bike jersey. Breathable torso for warm conditions. More sturdy forearm fabric for durability and protection from scuffs on the trail. RRP £14.99

Madison DTE Waterproof Primaloft Thermal Gloves

As the name suggests, these gloves feature Primaloft thermal insulation and full waterproof protection, this multi-use glove (walking the dog, doing the school run, hiking about etc) is designed to help keep your hands comfortable in the coldest conditions. RRP £49.99

Madison DTE Isoler Merino Winter Sock

These socks are just great for keeping your feet comfortable. Merino wool is naturally moisture-wicking, antibacterial, antimicrobial and odour-resistant. You will wear these far too frequently. RRP £11.99

Crypto Air Mango Orange Sunglasses

Expansive yet lightweight, the Crypto Air afford you an unobstructed view ahead. Adjustable nose piece and temple tips, three lenses that are simple to swap out (a tinted main lens, an all-weather amber lens and a clear lens). RRP £59.99

Today’s question:

If the entry box above is not working then try this link.

Newsletter sign-up:

Please leave this field empty Be In It To Win It To be in with a chance of winning you need to sign up to our newsletter or become a full member. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for Subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

You may also like