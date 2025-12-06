Tomac! Cove Bikes! Minnaar on an Orange! Telephone numbers! Postal order forms!
From the Archives – Singletrack Issues 4-7 – 2002
7 thoughts on “Outta the Archive: Magazine ads from 2002”
The power of advertising!
I had a cove and that race face jacket.
Cove was awesome for over a decade.
3 zips died on the jacket and it was the price of a gore packlight jacket to get it fixed. I’ve still got the packlight jacket although it’s a bit tattered now.
Wow, blast from the past. I’ve still got my raceface aqualite jacket. Seams have all gone and now used when doing dirty crappy work outside. The best feature was the massive pocket on the but flap.
*everyone* had a Parrot (or Polaris) windproof back in the day.
And RockShox Duke – I have nothing but bad memories of the damping, reliability and stiffness.
Yep, had a parrot windproof too, lost it somewheree.
I still have one of the race face jackets.. always wanted one of those Cove frames.
I was wearing my old Polaris windproof at the weekend!
A few weeks ago I gave away my old 2001 Orange Patriot and a 2005 Orange P7 frame to a bloke for his two teenage sons. I was able to proudly display my ownership of old Ermintrude the Patriot via a 2005 Orange Bikes ‘Readers Rides’ advert on the back page of Singletrack magazine.
😀
Ive still got 2 Parrot windproofs (not in those limited edition colours, granted) and a Parrot waterproof.
Wonder how many of the shops listed by Rocky Mountain & Fox are still going?
