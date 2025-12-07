We’d like to know a little bit about your for our files.
It’s pretty important for us that we know who you are. That’s how we can make sure we are doing the right things for our users and subscribers. So every so often we will ask you to complete a poll or two. Here’s our next question following our last poll on how old you are?
Below you should see a poll. If you don’t it’s possible that you are not logged in to the site. If you don’t have an account you can create one in under a minute here. The one you see will depend on whether you are a full member or a free member. Yes, we’ve made two polls but you will only see one. So you will get to see the results of your group after you have submitted your age, but we will get to see if there’s a difference between the two groups. I’ll report on the answer to that question in the comments in a week or two.
So, if you want to see the results, then tick some boxes.No poll here? Login or register No poll here? Login or register
Your personal data is safe with us. We aren’t going to be releasing your personal information to anyone. Obviously the overall results will be essentially public although only visible here to logged in users of this site.
This poll is for people who have not yet registered as a Singletrack user. If you have an account already then please login to see your poll.
In a few weeks we will publish the complete results of our surveys, comparing both groups, to our newsletter subscribers. If you are not already signed up then you can do that now.
42 thoughts on “How many years have Singletrack World users been riding Mountain Bikes?”
You don’t see the results until AFTER you vote so I’m not worried.
Senior moment. After the 830 was stolen, I got a Raleigh Peak, which was written off by a Post Office van and replaced by an Eldridge Grade, which was in turn replaced by a Mount Vision in 1999 but still being used today by my 30-year old son to get around London.
Comments are closed.