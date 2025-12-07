How many years have Singletrack World users been riding Mountain Bikes?

We’d like to know a little bit about your for our files.

It’s pretty important for us that we know who you are. That’s how we can make sure we are doing the right things for our users and subscribers. So every so often we will ask you to complete a poll or two. Here’s our next question following our last poll on how old you are?

Below you should see a poll. If you don’t it’s possible that you are not logged in to the site. If you don’t have an account you can create one in under a minute here. The one you see will depend on whether you are a full member or a free member. Yes, we’ve made two polls but you will only see one. So you will get to see the results of your group after you have submitted your age, but we will get to see if there’s a difference between the two groups. I’ll report on the answer to that question in the comments in a week or two.

So, if you want to see the results, then tick some boxes.

No poll here? Login or register No poll here? Login or register

Your personal data is safe with us. We aren’t going to be releasing your personal information to anyone. Obviously the overall results will be essentially public although only visible here to logged in users of this site.

This poll is for people who have not yet registered as a Singletrack user. If you have an account already then please login to see your poll.

We'd like to know a little bit about you for our files How many years have you been mountain biking? Less than 1 1 -2 years 3 - 4 years 5 - 6 years 7 - 9 years 10 - 14 years 15 - 19 years 20 - 24 years 25 - 29 years 30+ years

In a few weeks we will publish the complete results of our surveys, comparing both groups, to our newsletter subscribers. If you are not already signed up then you can do that now.

Please leave this field empty Exclusive editorial & early access to reviews before they go public Sign up to our free newsletter We appreciate how handing over your email address is a mark of your trust in us. Check your inbox for our confirmation email and click the link to activate your newsletter.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

You may also like