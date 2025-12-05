Fresh Goods Friday 785: The Patrick McGoohan Edition

Lights! Saddles! Tyres! Gilets! 26in wheels! Broom handles! Something for everyone this week. Fresh Goods Friday is sponsored by Yellow Jersey.

Kinda Cast-related (it all make sense when you scroll down a bit, maybe)

Thule Velospace 3 bike rack

Price : £699.99 (2-bike), £799.99 (3-bike)

: £699.99 (2-bike), £799.99 (3-bike) From: Freewheel

The new name for the VeloSpace XT – meet the VeloSpace 3. Which somewhat confusingly, does not designate how many bicycles it can hold; you can get a 2 bike version (and a 3 bike version). Features: one-hand operated bike arms, boot access thanks to foot-pedal tilting, decente 25cm distance between bikes reduces the risk of bike-to-bike contact, easy tow-bar mounting, can handle heavy and long bikes -wheelbases up to 1350mm and weight up to 30kg.

Gloworm CX Core Light System

Price : £145.00

: £145.00 From: Gloworm Lights

At a ‘mere’ 1,750 lumens this is not intended as a fellside illuminator. It’s a self-contained – ideally helmet mounted – light system. Features: cable-free riding experience, wireless bar remote control, 6000mAh integrated battery provides 80+ minutes at Max Power, IP67 waterproof, customisable via Gloworm Link app, this one has the additional bar mount upgrade which included a wide beam optic specifically optimised for handlebar use, USB-C fast charging (sub 90 mins).

Cast Antagonist tyres

Price : £79.00

: £79.00 From: Cast

Fabricated by Pirelli, these tyres from Cast offer a new tread pattern to those offered from the Big P itself whilst retaining the highly regarded SmartEvo DH compound and DualWall casing. Designed for “cornering confidence and predictability, Antagonist provides consistent support through lean angles. Tightly stacked knobs with exposed lateral edges ensure a positive braking bite. With a large footprint for exceptional grip and braking, the Antagonist is highly confidence-inspiring and aggressive, while offering generous rolling speed in dry and mixed conditions.”

Cast Bamba grips

Price : £20.80

: £20.80 From: Cast

From teh hand of The GOAT himself, these Greg Minnaar signature grips are designed for “maximum grip, strong bar-end feel and a moderate level of feedback.” Features: deep diamond pattern within the “major grip zone”, shallow half dome rings for damping on the palm area, dual bands embedded in the rings “minimise lateral movement”, shallow waffle pattern on the underside “offer fingers a sufficient level of purchase while offering edges for grip.” Diameter: 30mm. Length: 136mm. Compound: Soft A20.

SDG Bel Air III saddle

Price : £69.95

: £69.95 From: Silverfish UK

Pretty much unchanged for quite a while now (thankfully), surely the Bel Air III doesn’t need much introduction? It’s a classically neutral and much loved saddle. Available in lots of different colours. Well, the underside and top logo at least.

Galibier Izoard Insulated Reversible Gilet

Price : £56.25

: £56.25 From: Galibier.cc

One of them thar insulated gilets. Reversible design (but bear in mind the rear pocket only functions when worn the ‘beetroot’ side out). Main fabrics are100% recycled, made from plastic bottles. There’s water-resistant DWR-coated outer shell. Uses 35g/m Active Sport recycled synthetic down insulation.

18 Bikes No. Six

Price : £1,000 frame only

: £1,000 frame only From: 18 Bikes

What sort of bike would The Prisoner ride? Clearly a jump bike of course. For escaping over the walls of Portmeirion. Say ‘Be seeing you’ to The 18 Bikes No. Six – a steel jump frame. Just like the rest of their range, it’s designed and made at their own workshop in Sheffield. The frame is TIG welded, with a Reynolds 631 front triangle. There’s a choice of 400 or 425mm reach, with an option of custom front end geometry for a £200 upcharge. Orders can be placed now, with a £300 deposit. Deliveries will begin in April.

Benji’s Tyre Storage Solution

Price : £0.00

: £0.00 From: Bits lying around the garage

Tyres, eh? Love them or like them, they can be a pain to store. Especially when you have flipping loads of them. Even the most seasonal of tyre swappers – after consigning the summer tyres into the shed (or similar) – will still have a small bunch of wintery tyres kicking around the place. Hence, this stunning ‘solution’ above. A classic of scavenge fabrication, featuring a broom handle, drainpipe brackets and the obligatory zip-ties, I am very pleased with my handiwork. As of Friday morning, it has not fallen down. For 100 internet points, successfully identify the tyres above (not including Schwalbe Albert Trail!)

Magazines!

Price : various

: various From: Unitom Manchester

Yay for print! We picked these up from Unitom mag store in Manchester (where you can also buy Singletrack Magazine doncha know). First up is Proper magazine: “A little bigger than usual, this edition reflects our commitment to including the pieces that matter-whether that’s the evolution of a trail shoe, the history of a legendary brand, or the quiet simplicity of a day spent fishing.” The other mag is New Mountain Magazine: “it shares author-led personal stories, photographs, and interviews that celebrate those who find joy in the outdoors, on their own terms.” During your inevitable trip-into-town to do some Xmas shopping, remember to track down an independent magazine and book store. They are rad places. Certainly better than Primark.

Forum Thread of the Week

This week’s winner is MoreCashThanDash for the rather eye-opening Strangely satisfying basic meals thread:

The winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So MoreCashThanDash! Please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics. Cheers!

Gift Subscription in Presentation Box

Price : £59.00

: £59.00 From: The Singletrack Shop

We invented the sub-in-a-box concept so you can hand over a nice gift box with something nice in it (rather than a promise that some magazines will arrive at some point!). To have our gift subscriptions sent direct to the recipient just enter their address details in the Shipping Address form at the checkout. If you’re feeling generous, add a black organic Singletrack beanie for just £10 (usually £24).

Stale Goods Friday – 2016 Kinesis Phase

Price : £399.99 frame only (£554.15 adjusted for inflation)

: £399.99 frame only (£554.15 adjusted for inflation) From: Fresh Goods Friday 275

Nigh on ten year ago we wrote: “The ‘Kinesium’ aluminium alloy frame is designed around 27.5 or 27.5+ wheels. In 27.5 guise, it is designed to be run with a 140mm fork. In plus clothing, a 120mm keeps the rest of the geometry in check. It ticks all the 2016 boxes: LLS (long, low and slack – 67degree head angle), boost rear, internal dropper compatible, and of course masses of clearance to fit in 3in plus-sized tyres.”

YJ Team Profile: Jon Ryan Favourite Bike : Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike

: Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike Favourite trail: Singletrack around Stanmer Park in Brighton

Singletrack around Stanmer Park in Brighton What do you do at YJ?: All things bike related! I head up the claims team so the team and I do our best to get customer back on their bikes following an off – with some days on the tools helping keep the staff fleet running.

