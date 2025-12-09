Canyon FMD race truck goes under the hammer: yours for £35k
December 9, 2025

Defunct Canyon FMD is selling off it Scania P310 Motorhome Race Truck on eBay.

Yep, the big ol’ bus oft seen at World Cup races is just a bid away from being your new – and very large – driveway ornament.

A large Scania P310 Motorhome Race Truck with a black and pink design, parked with cloudy skies in the background.

Feast your eyes on the listing.

From the pics, this doesn’t look like battered old team bus. This is a rather swish fully-branded, race-ready, “I could live in this” kind of rig.

If you’ve ever wanted to rock up to the trail looking like you’re about to host a World Cup squad – or just need somewhere to store your unreasonable number of bikes – this could be your chance. You’d certainly be the star/mockery of your Monday night pub ride by rocking up in the car park in this.

Anyways, it’s a rare peek into the logistics of the bike industry.

If you’ve got a soft spot for oversized vehicles and a taste for pro-level luxury, get your bid in. If you end up winning, let us know – we’ll come round for a cuppa and a nosy. Good luck with the insurance!

