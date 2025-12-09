Canyon FMD race truck goes under the hammer: yours for £35k

Defunct Canyon FMD is selling off it Scania P310 Motorhome Race Truck on eBay.

Yep, the big ol’ bus oft seen at World Cup races is just a bid away from being your new – and very large – driveway ornament.

Feast your eyes on the listing.

From the pics, this doesn’t look like battered old team bus. This is a rather swish fully-branded, race-ready, “I could live in this” kind of rig.

If you’ve ever wanted to rock up to the trail looking like you’re about to host a World Cup squad – or just need somewhere to store your unreasonable number of bikes – this could be your chance. You’d certainly be the star/mockery of your Monday night pub ride by rocking up in the car park in this.

Anyways, it’s a rare peek into the logistics of the bike industry.

If you’ve got a soft spot for oversized vehicles and a taste for pro-level luxury, get your bid in. If you end up winning, let us know – we’ll come round for a cuppa and a nosy. Good luck with the insurance!

