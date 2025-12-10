MegaSack Day 8: Win this MET Terrae MIPS helmet worth £130!

MET Terrae MIPS helmet

Price : £129.99

: £129.99 From: MET

As Google Analytics is forever reminding us, mountain bikers are relatively obsessed with helmets. It seems y’all can’t get enough of suggestions for new lids. Which is why this is the second chance we’re giving you to win one (MegaSack Day 5 was also a helmet). We’re nice like that.

The MET Terrae is a excellent example of a modern ‘normal’ trail riding helmet. More than enough protection for most people and stuffed with cutting edge tech, but without being over-the-top and excessive. Everything you do need, nothing you don’t. Namely, breezy feeling, extra protection at temples and back-of-head, MIPS liner and straps the exit from the EPS shell.

MET Terrae features:

In-mould polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

Latest generation MIPS C2 rotational management system engineered to add protection in case of certain impacts.

NTA 8776 certified to be able to dissipate higher impact energies.

Extended back head and temple coverage.

Adjustable visor with three indexed positions.

Safety release and flexible injected visor to avoid extra rotation of the neck in case of a crash.

Safe-T Heta fit retention system.

360° head belt and 3 vertical adjustments give you everything you need to find a uniquely individual fit.

19 vents work in concert with an internal, engineered air channeling system to improve ventilation and comfort.

Full polycarbonate wrap leaves no EPS exposed to minor damage.

Strap anchors embedded in the EPS shell.

Sunglasses ports to securely dock sunglasses when climbing or resting.

Today’s question:

Newsletter sign-up:

Please leave this field empty Exclusive editorial & early access to reviews before they go public Sign up to our free newsletter We appreciate how handing over your email address is a mark of your trust in us. Check your inbox for our confirmation email and click the link to activate your newsletter.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Instructions:

Make sure you are logged in Enter your email address Answer today’s question Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you. Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Tip for subscribers:

Each day you enter counts towards the MegaSack. If you miss a daily draw it’s still worth your time going back and entering each one. That way you will still have the maximum entries in the grand MegaSack draw at the end. All daily draw competitions will remain open until midnight on the 22nd December to allow Subscribers to get the maximum number of entries in the big draw.

Come back at the same time tomorrow and you will be able to enter another MegaSack draw!

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the Tailfin bikepacking luggage worth over £140 is: Chris Lafrenais

Keep track of everything MegaSack ’25 here:

You may also like