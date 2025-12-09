MegaSack Day 7: Win Tailfin bikepacking luggage worth over £140!

Tailfin bikepacking luggage

Rear top tube pack Downtube pack Closure options Straps included Mini cage

Want to kick off – or add to – a bikepacking setup? Thinking of entering some godawful endurance distance bike race? Maybe just want to take your commuting load off your aching back? Perhaps you just like luggage? Whatever. This bundle o’ bags from luggage-meisters Tailfin could be the solution.

As with all Tailfin’s stuff, it’s exceptionally well made and thought through with a nice balance of features and minimalist sleekness.

Rear Top Tube Bag

“This featherweight pack transforms the often-overlooked space in front of your seat post into practical storage, keeping ride essentials accessible without adding bulk.” We have the 08L Mountain Bike version to give away,

Downtube Pack

“The Downtube Pack is our solution for adding extra storage to a frame without traditional cargo mounting points thanks to patented V-Mount hardware that create a truly solid, reliable, and repeatable connection between bike and pack. Downtube Packs allow you to utilise free space for carrying the essentials whether on a mountain bike trail ride, bikepacking adventure, or road tour.” We have the 1.7L size as a prize. And yes, it still comes with two Tailfin V-Mount Straps.

Mini Cage

“The Mini Cage is a versatile, low-profile mount for carrying gear or bottles. Perfect for carrying essentials on your mountain or gravel bike securely and rub free.”

Cargo Strap

“The Tailfin Cargo Strap has been designed from the ground up specifically for bikepacking use. Use it to strap a Cage Pack or drybag to a Cargo Cage or for attaching additional loads to your bike. Tuned TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) strap material offers the perfect blend of stretch, strength, and durability.”

Good luck and happy adventuring should you win!

Today’s question:

Who won yesterday?

Yesterday’s winner of the HUNT Trail Wide MTB Wheelset worth £500 is: Graham Van De Ruit.

