Members’ Crossword Generator: give us a clue

We have dabbled with creating crosswords for our Subscribers in the past and the ones we have created have proved to be quite popular. We’d love to make more on a regular basis but it turns out it’s pretty hard to crank out a tricky crossword every week. So we thought we’d throw it open to you guys.
If you fancy yourself as a crossword creator then have go and let our Subscribers see how tricky you can be. If we select your list of clues and publish them we’ll send you a Singletrack beanie as a thank you.
Instructions
Our form gives you space to create up to 30 clues. But to create a crossword you need at least 20 clues before the form will submit.
- Clues can be up to 10 words (keep it tight people)
- Answers can be made up of two words
- You can be all cryptic or standard in your clues or a mixture of both.
- We suggest to write your clues and and answers separately and paste them into our form below when you have them all.
- Our form automatically includes your username but we’d still like your email address to contact you if we pick your clues.
- Your crossword can be a general knowledge or themed. Remember who your audience is.
- It’s possible we don’t use all your clues if they don’t fit nicely into our grid.
This is a subscriber only feature. Only subscribers will be able to tackle your crossword if we publish it.
Only subscribers can access the crossword submission form. Join them from just £7.99.