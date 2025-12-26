Fresh Goods Friday 788: The I’ll Show You Mine… Edition

… but will you show us yours? We hope you will, because this is a ‘special’ edition of Fresh Goods Friday this week.
As it’s Boxing Day – and we’ve not been in the office at all this week – the FGF cupboard is essentially bare. So let’s all share – in the comments – details of all the lovely things we received yesterday. Ideally bike-related things but… whatever.
We hope you got what you wanted. And if you didn’t, there’s always the January Sales…
FSA NS SC i30 Carbon Wheels
- Price: £999.00
- From: Windwave
At least the one and only item in Boxing Day’s FGF is suitably bling! The new NS SCi30 carbon wheelset features many of FSA’s high end design features, in a mid-range-for-carbon sub-£1k option. Featuring a hookless rim design, 36mm external width, 30mm internal width, 22mm depth, 28 direct-pull spokes, six-pawl alloy freehub, six-bolt rotor, and sub 1,500g weight.
Forum Thread of the Week
The winner this week is chapaking for the What’s your bike product of the year? thread:
The winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So chapaking please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address. Cheers!
Stale Goods Friday – 2010 Hammoon Trail
- Price: N/A
- From: Fresh Goods Friday 79
Back in Yuletide 2010 we wrote: “We had a quick interview with Dorset based framebuilder Will of Hammoon Cycles a while ago (see HERE) and he’s sent through this rather bling build of his new Hammoon trail bike. Made from a mix and Reynolds 853, 725 and T45 steel, each frame is custom made with a BB30 bottom bracket shell and a 44mm internal diameter headset so you can run a tapered, 1.5 or standard steerer fork. We’re looking forward to getting out on it. Will’s put a slighty bling finishing kit on this one. Headtube badge is cut, shaped and polished by hand. Very lovely paint too. Tidy modular dropouts with replaceable hanger.”
Now show us yours!
Comment below with what interesting stuff you got for Christmas ?
4 thoughts on “Fresh Goods Friday 788: The I’ll Show You Mine… Edition”
Garmin inreach messenger and Seaskinz thermal waterproof gloves for me. Properly happy with that.
Mapei classic road shirt (picture as the delivery was late) and an SIS trial pack which is up for grabs as the taste is not to my liking.
Born of a strange desire to ride High Street and realising at 65 time is running out I received this book yesterday, the GPX files included merge seamlessly with my OS maps too. These books are where I started my ATB life, and are excellent. The TRUFLO pump was a present to myself and I’m so pleased that I ordered two by mistake, they will speed up my progress to fatbike Nirvana! All this will make sense when these comments get promoted to the forum and I can put the pictures up!
Well, as you can see I have now managed to put the pictures up, no idea why so many, I’ve tried to remove the excess to no avail. Never mind, here you are!
A lovely Mountain Equipment Gore Tex Pro shell jacket made of ePTFE and not the more fragile and less breathable ePE they now use. Well chuffed. Ideal for properly grim weather in the mountains.
Oh and peanut butter bars for when I am a bit peckish on the trails.
A lovely new climbing harness too but doubt even my mad hike a bike adventures will require that!
Cheers
Sanny
