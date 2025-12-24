Product of the Year: Maxxis Forekaster 3C Maxx Terra

Free* speed but without the unwanted terrors!

Sure, this tyre came out before 2025, but we didn’t have enough time on it until this year hit. And we still really want to sing this tyre’s praises.

It is brilliant.

Despite what anyone may assume, I’m not a particular Maxxis fanboi. Don’t get me wrong, one of the best tyres in the world in the Maxxis Minion DHR II, but I haven’t been overly fussed about anything Maxxis has brought out in recent years. This is arguably a case of other brands making certain tyre types that equal or outperform Maxxis’ models as opposed to Maxxis dropping the (rubber) ball.

The Forekaster is actually something of a vice-versa situation. This is the sort of tyre that Schwalbe used to focus on, and sell bucketloads of. The Maxxis Forekaster takes Schwalbe’s Nobby Nic and Hans Dampf et al and totally obliterates them.

It is the first shallowish tread tyre from Maxxis that I’ve rated. You can keep the Rekon, the Ikon, the Ardent, the Dissector thanks. Give me a Forekaster all day long. And make sure it’s the model from 2022 onwards; the previous Forekaster wasn’t anywhere near as good. The previous Forekaster was okay-ish but it was rather skittish and pingy.

Like all the best mountain bike tyres, the tread pattern just seems… obvious. Obvious once you’ve seen it. Like the answer to a riddle that you’d not heard before. Essentially, Maxxis has ‘just’ beefed up the Forekaster tread, right? Well, not really.

The tread has much smaller negative space (gaps) and is much less overtly V-shaped. The new Forekaster is still squint-and-you-can-see-it V-shaped but there’s much more consistency to the gaps between knobs. And the knobs themselves are much taller. The siping has got a lot more simple too. The new Forekaster kinda makes the old Forekaster look over-designed.

By far the most significant change is the shoulder tread. Once again, it is simpler and it’s taller. The shoulder is also helped by a reworking of the casing itself. The new Forekaster isn’t as round profiled as the old one. Much more ‘Shell Oil logo’ than hot air balloon. Some folk and/or terrains may prefer very round profile tyres. Me and my terrain do not. I like a working edge.

In general the Maxxis Forekaster adds a significant amount of zip to any bike especially if you’re switching from your winter-capable tyres to something a bit less chunky for spring-summer-autumn. And in this modern era of e-bikes, I can also confirm that switching to a Forekaster at the rear will add significantly to the range you can get out of your battery. It is, however, only available in up to EXO+ casing so ebikers may wish to pair it with an insert.

The Forekaster is way more that just a fast-on-a-straight-fireroad tyre though. You can corner the heck out of it. It totally doesn’t shirk at cambers. And somehow it’s got an impressive amount of braking traction too. But yeah, the speed is the thing. Less pedalling required, longer freewheeling, quicker acceleration. Just without the usual terror or XC rubbers. The Forekaster is the tyre I wish was specced OEM as a rear tyre on test bikes instead of the Maxxis Dissector we typically see (and instantly remove).

I’m not going to pointlessly comment on how the Forekaster performs in deep mud because… well, it’s pointless. It’s a fairer weather, firmer trails tyre. It deals fine with dampness and brief mud patches (UK summer isn’t exactly parched) perfectly well.

Overall

In a market where Maxxis models like the Assegai, the High Roller III and Shorty Gen 2 get all the attention, it’s actually the reworked Maxxis Forekaster that is by far the most impressive model that the iconic tyre brand has produced in recent years. A really fast but supremely predictable and amazingly capable modern mountain bike tyre. Highly recommended. Essential, in fact.

